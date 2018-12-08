Its offense staggered to the finish line, but the Hancock College women won the third-place game of their Lady Bulldog Classic Saturday.
All-Tournament selection Danielle Morgan led three Bulldogs in double figures with 21 points, and Hancock defeated Merritt 55-44 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gym.
Hancock led 34-24 at halftime.
The Bulldogs made it through the rest of the way despite a six-point third quarter, in part because the Thunderbirds scored six points themselves that quarter.
"We're gassed," said Hancock coach Cary Nerelli. "It's finals week, the kids are studying and we had three tough games coming off the Cuesta Tournament."
As they did in the Lady Bulldog Classic, the Bulldogs went 2-1 in the Cuesta tourney. Morgan was All-Tournament in that one, too.
The Bulldogs were playing their sixth game in 11 days Saturday.
Glendale Community College beat College of the Siskiyous 77-68 in an exciting tournament championship game Saturday. Santa Barbara City College, Hancock's Western State Conference rival, beat Los Angeles Harbor College 82-63 for fifth place.
The All-Tournament Team consisted of Morgan, tournament MVP Sylvia Vartazarian and Cheyenne Jankulovski of Glendale, Kacey Cain and Lynden Harry of Siskiyous, and Aaliyah Paulding of Santa Barbara.
Tashara Pruett got the ball to Willow Bailey in the lane, and Bailey scored to put Hancock ahead 49-33 at the 5:27 mark of the fourth quarter in the third-place game.
Ayreauna Williams scored on a rebound, Maia Perkins hit a 3-point shot and Briana Martinez scored as Merritt went on a 7-0 run to close within 49-40.
Kylie Mendez stopped the Merritt run for the Bulldogs when she nailed a perimeter shot from the right side to make it 51-40, and the T-Birds couldn't get closer than 10 points thereafter.
"We had a really tough game yesterday (a 58-54 loss to Siskiyous in which the Eagles out-scored the Bulldogs 22-7 in the fourth quarter), Nerelli said afterward.
"A lot of teams would have folded after that kind of game. This group is very resilient. They've come back after tough games before."
Pruett scored 11 points for the Bulldogs, and Tawny Lino added 10. Lino made all of her five foul shots.
Williams led all scorers with 23 points for the T-Birds. Emony Hill had eight. Pruett snared a game-high 10 rebounds, Morgan had nine and Bailey grabbed six.
Briana Martinez had a team-high nine rebounds for Merritt. Williams had seven.
The Bulldogs do not play again until December 19, at the Glendale Community College Tournament.
"Oh, yes. Definitely," she welcomed the break, Morgan said.
Glendale 77, Siskiyous 68
Four Glendale starters scored in double figures, Vartazarian led with 20 and the Vaqueros (8-1) tagged the Eagles (6-1) with their first loss this season en route to winning the tournament title.
Harry scored at the 5:47 mark of the third quarter to bring the Eagles to a 44-44 tie, but Glendale out-scored Siskiyous 13-6 the rest of the quarter.
The game was tied at 35-all at halftime. The Eagles led 16-15 after the first quarter.
The Vaqueros were a solid 33-for-69 from the field. Jankulovski scored 15 points, Tess Oakley-Stilson added 11 and Gloria Bianchi had 10.
Oakley-Stilson ended the Eagles' last chance when she intercepted a pass with 16.8 seconds left and the Vaqueros up 75-68. Harry fouled her, fouling out in the process, and Oakley-Stilson made both free throws.
Marlene Salazar, another Glendale starter, scored nine points. Cain put in a game-high 24 for the Eagles and Harry added 14. Reserve Jonnay Foote put in 10 points for Siskiyous and starter Natalie Karlsson added nine.
Santa Barbara 82, Harbor 63
The Vaqueros (8-2) out-scored the Seahawks (5-6) 30-9 in the second quarter and cruised in from there to earn fifth place.
Meagan Moore popped in a game high 26 points for Santa Barbara. Jennae Mayberry had 14, Paulding added 13 and Sierra Cavalette scored 10.
Shawna Goldsmith, Brion Turner and Kaylynn Rodriguez put in 14, 12 and 11 points respectively for Harbor.