You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
With only six players, Hancock women beat Oxnard 66-50 in WSC North bassketball

With only six players, Hancock women beat Oxnard 66-50 in WSC North bassketball

{{featured_button_text}}
012520 WBB Hancock vs Oxnard 01.jpg

Hancock College's Kelsie Prado (12) of looks to pass during a Western State Conference women’s basketball game against Oxnard on Saturday at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium. Hancock won 66-50.

 Peter Klein, Contributor

Hancock College’s women’s basketball team began its Western State Conference North Division home game against Oxnard Saturday with six players.

One, reserve Kelsie Prado, wore a face guard to protect her nose. Another, starter Aryana Gonzales, fought through the second half with a sprained right ankle.

With all that, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Condors in the second half for their first WSC North Division win of the season, 66-50 at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

“We turned a 30 point win into a 16 point win,” said Hancock coach Cary Nerelli.

“You’re going to have a stinker every now and then, and this was a stinker. We missed a lot of easy shots, and when you do that it takes you out of your rhythm.”

012520 WBB Hancock vs Oxnard 02.jpg

Hancock guard Milan McGary (21) drives to the basket during a Western State Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday.

Still, the under-manned Bulldogs DID win to move to 11-11, 1-1. The Condors are 6-9, 0-2.

None of the Bulldogs, save Sarah Gudeman who was 2-for-3 from the field, shot the ball particularly well from the field.

Hancock, however, helped itself by shooting its free throws VERY well, sinking 18 of the 22 they put up. Milan McGary made all of her free throws and Jayci Bayne made all six of hers.

“We did shoot free throws well,” said Nerelli.

Besides, Oxnard didn’t shoot very well from the field either, 19-for-56 to Hancock’s 23-for-71, and the Condors made only half of their 14 free throws.

The Condors erased all of an early Hancock lead, and Robin Pierce gave the Condors a brief 20-all tie when she scored after grabbing her own missed shot. Alijah Paquet put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 22-20, when she buried an eight-footer in the lane at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter after taking a good pass from Gudeman.

012520 WBB Hancock vs Oxnard 03.jpg

Hancock's Aryana Gonzales (15) gets a shot off before the Oxnard defender can reach her during a Western State Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday.

Paquet led Hancock’s scoring with 17 points. Bayne and McGary had 16 and 14 respectively. Gonzales had 11.

“It hurts,” Gonzales replied afterward when she was asked how her ankle felt. A Hancock trainer taped Gonzales’ ankle late in the first half.

Gonzales managed to drive on the ankle pretty well, and she made four steals on defense.

“When I’m driving on (the ankle) it doesn’t hurt as much. Adrenaline kicked in.”

Paquet (16 rebounds), Bayne (11) both had a double-double for Hancock. McGary, with nine rebounds, nearly had one.

Gudeman is Hancock’s season leader in rebounds, and she snared 11, including seven in the offensive end, Saturday.

Small in numbers as the Bulldogs were, “It felt good to get a win,” said Gonzales.

Nerelli started the season with 10 players. Two, including Danielle Morgan, a team leader last year who is injured, are red-shirting now.

“Two quit over playing time,” including player who was a starter, Nerelli said.

“They’re nice kids, they’re good kids, we wish them well but if they don’t want to be here, we don’t want them here. You have to be committed.”

Pierce led Oxnard’s scoring with 16 points. Diamond Bishop, at 5-for-12 easily the best shooter from either side who put up a significant amount of shots from the field, had 12 points for the Condors.

Prince, with a game high 17 rebounds, had a double-double for Oxnard.

012520 WBB Hancock vs Oxnard 04.jpg

Hancock's Alijah Paquet (20) grabs a rebound in traffic during a Western State Conference women’s basketball game on Saturday.

The Bulldogs will host Ventura next Saturday at 3 p.m. in another conference game. That one will be the first half of a doubleheader with the men, who are slated to play at 5 p.m. 

Friday night basketball

The Dos Pueblos Chargers edged the Santa Ynez Pirates 50-45 in a Channel League boys basketball game played at Santa Ynez High.

“The boys played much better than they did in our last game (a 59-52 loss to Lompoc on Tuesday),” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “Dos Pueblos pushed the ball but we responded better this time and their full court press didn’t affect us.”

The Pirates trailed by four, 30-26, at the half.

“But we held them to two points in the third quarter and took a 34-32 lead,” said Vazquez. “They have a guy, Baylor Huyck, whose 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6. They threw him an alley oop and Tyler Rasmussen blocked the shot from the outside. That really spurred us and kept us in the game.

“But we had some turnovers in the fourth quarter and missed some scoring opportunities and they were able to pull away at the end.”

Nate Rogers and Rasmussen led Santa Ynez with nine points apiece, Ryan Devitt had eight points, Siggy Porter seven and Landon Lassahn six.

Elsewhere; The Pioneer Valley girls (11-11, 2-6) collected their second Mountain League win, edging Mission Prep 36-34 at Pioneer Valley.

The Arroyo Grande girls defeated Nipomo 71-62 (16-6, 4-4) in a Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande.

In Ocean League boys action, Morro Bay defeated Ocean Academy (12-10, 2-5) 65-36 at Lakeview Junior High School and Atascadero beat Pioneer Valley (3-17, 2-6) 56-41 at Atascadero.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buggs, Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63
Basketball

Buggs, Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63

  • Updated

Drew Buggs scored 12 points and tied his career high with 12 assists, Zigmars Raimo and Justin Webster combined to score 16 of their 21 points in the second half, and Hawaii beat UC Santa Barbara 70-63 on Saturday night.

+3
Baylor jumps Zags to give AP poll record-tying seventh No. 1
Basketball

Baylor jumps Zags to give AP poll record-tying seventh No. 1

  • Updated

The Bears (15-1) leaped over the Bulldogs and into the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press men's college basketball poll on Monday, using wins over Iowa State and Oklahoma State to give the Top 25 its seventh team on top this season. That matches the record set in 1983 for the most No. 1s in the history of the poll, which dates to the 1948-49 season.

+8
Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Pelicans 133-130
Basketball

Leonard, Clippers rally to beat Pelicans 133-130

  • Updated

As disappointed as Clippers coach Doc Rivers was to see his team give up 80 first-half points, he now has evidence that his team can do that and still find a way to win — on the road. Kawhi Leonard scored 39 points and the Clippers rallied to beat the recently resurgent New Orleans Pelicans 133-130 on Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News