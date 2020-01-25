With only six players, Hancock women beat Oxnard 66-50 in WSC North bassketball

Nerelli started the season with 10 players. Two, including Danielle Morgan, a team leader last year who is injured, are red-shirting now.

“Two quit over playing time,” including player who was a starter, Nerelli said.

“They’re nice kids, they’re good kids, we wish them well but if they don’t want to be here, we don’t want them here. You have to be committed.”

Pierce led Oxnard’s scoring with 16 points. Diamond Bishop, at 5-for-12 easily the best shooter from either side who put up a significant amount of shots from the field, had 12 points for the Condors.

Prince, with a game high 17 rebounds, had a double-double for Oxnard.

The Bulldogs will host Ventura next Saturday at 3 p.m. in another conference game. That one will be the first half of a doubleheader with the men, who are slated to play at 5 p.m.

Friday night basketball

The Dos Pueblos Chargers edged the Santa Ynez Pirates 50-45 in a Channel League boys basketball game played at Santa Ynez High.