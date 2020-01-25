With only six players, Hancock women beat Oxnard 66-50 in WSC North bassketball

Hancock College’s women’s basketball team began its Western State Conference North Division home game against Oxnard Saturday with six players.
One, reserve Kelsie Prado, wore a face guard to protect her nose. Another, starter Aryana Gonzales, fought through the second half with a sprained right ankle.
With all that, the Bulldogs pulled away from the Condors in the second half for their first WSC North Division win of the season, 66-50 at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
“We turned a 30 point win into a 16 point win,” said Hancock coach Cary Nerelli.
“You’re going to have a stinker every now and then, and this was a stinker. We missed a lot of easy shots, and when you do that it takes you out of your rhythm.”
Still, the under-manned Bulldogs DID win to move to 11-11, 1-1. The Condors are 6-9, 0-2.
None of the Bulldogs, save Sarah Gudeman who was 2-for-3 from the field, shot the ball particularly well from the field.
Hancock, however, helped itself by shooting its free throws VERY well, sinking 18 of the 22 they put up. Milan McGary made all of her free throws and Jayci Bayne made all six of hers.
“We did shoot free throws well,” said Nerelli.
Besides, Oxnard didn’t shoot very well from the field either, 19-for-56 to Hancock’s 23-for-71, and the Condors made only half of their 14 free throws.
The Condors erased all of an early Hancock lead, and Robin Pierce gave the Condors a brief 20-all tie when she scored after grabbing her own missed shot. Alijah Paquet put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 22-20, when she buried an eight-footer in the lane at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter after taking a good pass from Gudeman.
Paquet led Hancock’s scoring with 17 points. Bayne and McGary had 16 and 14 respectively. Gonzales had 11.
“It hurts,” Gonzales replied afterward when she was asked how her ankle felt. A Hancock trainer taped Gonzales’ ankle late in the first half.
Gonzales managed to drive on the ankle pretty well, and she made four steals on defense.
“When I’m driving on (the ankle) it doesn’t hurt as much. Adrenaline kicked in.”
Paquet (16 rebounds), Bayne (11) both had a double-double for Hancock. McGary, with nine rebounds, nearly had one.
Gudeman is Hancock’s season leader in rebounds, and she snared 11, including seven in the offensive end, Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Small in numbers as the Bulldogs were, “It felt good to get a win,” said Gonzales.
Nerelli started the season with 10 players. Two, including Danielle Morgan, a team leader last year who is injured, are red-shirting now.
“Two quit over playing time,” including player who was a starter, Nerelli said.
“They’re nice kids, they’re good kids, we wish them well but if they don’t want to be here, we don’t want them here. You have to be committed.”
Pierce led Oxnard’s scoring with 16 points. Diamond Bishop, at 5-for-12 easily the best shooter from either side who put up a significant amount of shots from the field, had 12 points for the Condors.
Prince, with a game high 17 rebounds, had a double-double for Oxnard.
The Bulldogs will host Ventura next Saturday at 3 p.m. in another conference game. That one will be the first half of a doubleheader with the men, who are slated to play at 5 p.m.
Friday night basketball
The Dos Pueblos Chargers edged the Santa Ynez Pirates 50-45 in a Channel League boys basketball game played at Santa Ynez High.
“The boys played much better than they did in our last game (a 59-52 loss to Lompoc on Tuesday),” said Santa Ynez head coach Ray Vazquez. “Dos Pueblos pushed the ball but we responded better this time and their full court press didn’t affect us.”
The Pirates trailed by four, 30-26, at the half.
“But we held them to two points in the third quarter and took a 34-32 lead,” said Vazquez. “They have a guy, Baylor Huyck, whose 6-foot-5 or 6-foot-6. They threw him an alley oop and Tyler Rasmussen blocked the shot from the outside. That really spurred us and kept us in the game.
“But we had some turnovers in the fourth quarter and missed some scoring opportunities and they were able to pull away at the end.”
Nate Rogers and Rasmussen led Santa Ynez with nine points apiece, Ryan Devitt had eight points, Siggy Porter seven and Landon Lassahn six.
Elsewhere; The Pioneer Valley girls (11-11, 2-6) collected their second Mountain League win, edging Mission Prep 36-34 at Pioneer Valley.
The Arroyo Grande girls defeated Nipomo 71-62 (16-6, 4-4) in a Mountain League game at Arroyo Grande.
In Ocean League boys action, Morro Bay defeated Ocean Academy (12-10, 2-5) 65-36 at Lakeview Junior High School and Atascadero beat Pioneer Valley (3-17, 2-6) 56-41 at Atascadero.