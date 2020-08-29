Will there be enough referees when area sports resume? Local officials aren't quite sure.

Long-time Morro Bay High School Athletic Director John Andree and long-time area sports official Chuck Hare saw each other at a Home Depot in San Luis Obispo recently.

They talked about the first-time-ever position both found themselves in. There was plenty going on when it came to home upkeep. When it came to their work in the sports realm, there was nothing going on, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is the time of year when we’d be holding officials’ meetings, going to football scrimmages,” said Hare, who has been officiating football, basketball and baseball on the Central Coast for about 28 years.

“Now there’s nothing. I talked to John and he said, ‘I have nothing to do,’” when it came to the work of being an athletic director.

August is the month that fall sports typically begin on the Central Coast. That was scrubbed this year because of the pandemic.

Football was tentatively pushed back to January of 2021, with all other sports set for the spring of that year, if safety conditions allow. Football teams can tentatively start workouts in December.

Hare and Los Padres Officials Association game assigner Mike Ostini see so many sports crammed into a short amount of time exacerbating the problem both say the Central Coast has when it comes to a shortage of officials.

Ostini has been a game assigner for 14 years for an organization that runs from Paso Robles to Santa Ynez and a sports official for 46. Now, he officiates mainly football and softball.

With so many sports crammed together in the spring season, Bob Rollins fears, “One of the things that might happen is we’ll have to tell a school we can’t assign officials to their game.