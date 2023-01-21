After losing by 46 points at home to Santa Ynez two nights earlier in a match-up for first place in the Ocean League, the Santa Maria boys basketball team needed a spark from someone in their home league game against Templeton.
Johnathan Lupercio turned out to be that someone. The guard buried four three-pointers en route to scoring 16 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and made two steals, helping lead the Saints to a 66-50 win against the Eagles.
Voters have selected Lupercio as the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14. Lupercio garnered 3,727 votes and won out in a field of 12 candidates.
He scored a narrow win over runner-up Aiden Tapia. Tapia scored three times as the Santa Ynez boys soccer team beat Morro Bay 3-1 and vaulted into a three-way tie for first place (At press time Friday, Santa Ynez and Righetti were in first by themselves and were slated to face each other at Santa Ynez that night). Tapia earned 3,354 votes.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the candidates and their accomplishments.
Irie Torres, Righetti girls basketball, 727 votes.
Torres scored 11 points and snared 10 rebounds for a double-double in Righetti's win against Mission Prep then dropped in 20 points and snagged 11 rebounds for another double-double in a non-league win for the Warriors against Hanford Sierra Pacific three days later. Righetti went 2-1 last week.
Khaelii Robertson, Orcutt Academy, 390 votes
Robertson was the leading scorer for the Spartans in both of their wins in a 2-0 week. She scored a combined 40 points and grabbed a combined 20 rebounds in the two games.
Terry Butler, Righetti boys basketball, 201 votes
Butler dropped in 26 points in Righetti's Mountain League win against crosstown rival Pioneer Valley.
Aidan Higgs, Cabrillo boys wrestling, 75 votes
Higgs went 5-0 and won the title at 162 pounds at the Santa Ynez Invitational Tournament.
Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball, 22 votes
Cassidy racked up a big double-double, with 25 points and 14 rebounds, as Santa Ynez beat Santa Maria then scored 18 points and pulled in eight rebounds, helping the Pirates beat Orcutt Academy to move to 4-0 in the Ocean League. The Pirates had since moved to 5-0 in league games at press time Friday going into their league game at San Luis Obispo Friday night.
Luis Marin, St. Joseph boys basketball
Marin had a combined 34 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in the two Knights wins last week.
Candace Kpetikou, St. Joseph girls basketball
Kpetikou racked up a double-double twice, with a total of 29 points and 25 rebounds as the Mountain League leaders won twice.
Kylie Garcia, Lompoc girls basketball
Garcia amassed 32 points, 20 steals, 14 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks as the Braves went 3-0 last week.
Phoebe Becerra, Santa Maria girls basketball
Becerra was a point away from a double-double both times as the Saints won their two games last week. Becerra snared 23 rebounds combined. She scored nine points both games.
Onias Outlaw, Hancock College men's basketball
Outlaw amassed a total of 23 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals as the Bulldogs won twice to move atop the Western State Conference North Division.
