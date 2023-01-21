After losing by 46 points at home to Santa Ynez two nights earlier in a match-up for first place in the Ocean League, the Santa Maria boys basketball team needed a spark from someone in their home league game against Templeton.

Johnathan Lupercio turned out to be that someone. The guard buried four three-pointers en route to scoring 16 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and made two steals, helping lead the Saints to a 66-50 win against the Eagles. 

Voters have selected Lupercio as the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Jan. 14. Lupercio garnered 3,727 votes and won out in a field of 12 candidates.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you