Adame averaged a double-double, 16 points and 10 rebounds a game, for the host team in the Santa Maria Tournament. Adame popped in 28 points and snared 17 rebounds in his team's tournament win against Valley Christian Academy, a team that had beaten the Saints twice earlier in the season. Santa Maria went 2-2 in its home tourney.
Makennah Simonson, Nipomo basketball
The senior guard was the MVP of the Tulare Mid-Winter Classic for the second straight time, and the Titans won the tournament championship for the second consecutive year.
Santino Alvaro, Santa Ynez boys wrestling
Alvaro went 3-1 and finished second at 132 pounds at The Bash tournament at Farmersville that took place Thursday and Friday of last week.
Avary Cain, St. Joseph girls basketball
Cain notched a double-double (25 points, 10 rebounds) once and scored more than 20 points twice during St. Joseph's 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada.
Kai Oani, St. Joseph girls basketball
Oani scored 23 points in her team's tournament opener and averaged more than four steals a game at the Gator Winter Classic.
Quincy Bentley, Hancock College men's basketball
Bentley went a combined 12-for-19 from the field and scored 37 points total as the Bulldogs (10-6) beat Chabot 87-71 and Hartnell by the same score at the Hancock Holiday Classic at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last week. Those two were the final games before Hancock starts league play with a 5 p.m. home game Saturday against Oxnard.
Chase knocked down 10 of his 15 shots combined in the two Hancock wins last week. He scored 25 points total.
Photos: Nipomo fends off Righetti in league opener
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.