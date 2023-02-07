The Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team just completed a 12-0 run though the Coast Valley League to win its third consecutive CVL title.
The two prior VCA league championship teams couldn't get past the first round of the playoffs, and the Lions appear to have a tall order to try to do so this year.
VCA (18-9) is scheduled to host Santa Barbara (16-12) Wednesday night at 5 p.m. in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA Playoffs. The Dons play in the Channel League, whose schools are much larger than those in the CVL.
VCA's girls (11-14 overall), also have a tough first-round assignment. The Lions, who finished in second place in the Coast Valley League at 7-3, will host Quartz Hill (17-10) at 5 p.m. Thursday night in a first-round CIF-SS 4A game.
Gavin Edick, Sean Swain and Jacob Sanders lead the VCA boys going into the first round of the playoffs. Carissa Maples leads the VCA girls in scoring at 8.1 points a game, and Katelynn Mikkelson is at 7.5. Elle Mason, at 10.5 rebounds a game, is the Lions' top rebounder.
Girls soccer
Righetti girls clinch Ocean League championship
The Morro Bay-Righetti matchup Tuesday night at Righetti's Warrior Stadium had figured to be the Warriors' biggest game of the season so far.
Not anymore.
A 2-0-1 week was good enough for the Warriors (17-4-1, 11-0-1) to clinch the league championship over the second-place Pirates (11-7-2, 8-3-1) with two league games left for both teams.
Righetti played to a 1-1 tie at Templeton Monday, then cruised to a 5-0 win at Orcutt Academy Wednesday and a 9-0 win at home against Pioneer Valley Friday night.
Lompoc finished the job for the Warriors with a 1-0 upset of Morro Bay at Morro Bay Friday night.
Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week Raquel Schmid had a combined seven goals, along with one assist, in Righetti's three games last week. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes has been steady all season.
Meanwhile, the St. Joseph girls lost 3-0 at San Luis Obispo, and the Tigers moved into a tie for first place in the Mountain League with the Knights. Both teams are 9-2-1 in league games, having split their home-and-home series. St. Joseph saw its nine-game winning streak end.
Boys soccer
St. Joseph beat Righetti 1-0 when the teams played at Righetti in the first round of league games. St. Joseph beat Righetti 1-0 again, at St. Joseph Friday night, and kept the Warriors from clinching the Ocean League championship.
Second-place Santa Ynez (11-7-5, 7-2-3) kept its slim title hopes alive with a 2-1 win at home over Morro Bay Friday night. Erik Salinas and Braeden Melville scored the Pirates goals, Aiden Tapia and Spencer Silverman had the assists and Jeison Plascencia sparked the Santa Ynez defense.
Righetti hoped to clinch the league title with a win at Morro Bay Tuesday night.
Boys basketball
St. Joseph (21-6, 12-0) clinched a tie for the Mountain League championship with an 88-69 win over second-place Mission Prep Friday night at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gymnasium on St. Joseph's Senior Night.
Tounde Yessoufou led five Knights in double figures with 24 points. Caedin Hamilton scored 22, Julius Price had 14, Luis Marin scored 11 and Will Kuykendall put in 10.
Yessoufou (14 rebounds) and Hamilton (15) both posted a double-double. St. Joseph, which lost a non-league game 79-76 at Sacramento Inkerdum Saturday, can clinch the league title with a win at home Tuesday night against Arroyo Grande.
In the Ocean League, Santa Ynez and Nipomo both posted wins Friday night. Santa Ynez defeated Orcutt Academy 83-45 and Nipomo, after leading Morro Bay 30-29 at halftime, pulled away for a 67-52 win.
Jackson Ollenburger (28 points, 10 assists), Landon Lassahn (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Casey Cassidy (15 points, 17 rebounds) led the Pirates Friday night.
Josh Atkinson led four Nipomo players in double figures with 18 points. Lucca Hart put in 15, Preston Krier had 14 and Nate Dignam Valenzuela had 12.
San Luis Obispo is in first place in the Ocean League at 10-2, with Santa Ynez (9-3) and Nipomo (8-3) close behind. Santa Ynez will close the regular season at Morro Bay Tuesday night and at home against San Luis Obispo Friday night. Start time is slated for 6:30 p.m. in that one.
The St. Joseph girls basketball team can wrap the Mountain League title with a win at Arroyo Grande Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. The Knights are 12-0 in league play.
In Mountain League boys soccer, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley are giving chase behind first-place Arroyo Grande entering the final week of the regular season. Arroyo Grande is 9-2-1 in league games, Santa Maria is 8-2-2 and Pioneer Valley is 7-2-3. At press time Monday, they all had two league games left.
Santa Maria was to play at Paso Robles Monday night at 6 p.m., with Pioneer Valley to play at Cabrillo at the same time. Pioneer Valley was set to host San Luis Obispo at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the Panthers' regular season finale, with Santa Maria finishing the regular season Thursday night with a 6 p.m. home game against Arroyo Grande in a potential showdown for first place.
Arroyo Grande and Pioneer Valley tied 2-2 at Pioneer Valley Friday night.