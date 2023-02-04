The Santa Maria boys basketball team depends a lot on the three-point shot, and Saints point guard Tony Morales made five of them as his team won an Ocean League at home against Morro Bay last week.
Morales scored 20 points. He is the Times area Player of the Week, as chosen by voters, for the week ending Jan. 27. Morales garnered 9,342 votes. He won out in a field of 12 candidates.
Hancock College freshman centerfielder Gavin Long, with 8,908 votes, was a fairly close second. Long went 8-for-10 total as the Bulldogs won twice at College of the Sequoias to start their 2023 season.
For the season, Long is batting a team-leading .684 (13-for-19), with three doubles, three triples and five RBIs for a Hancock team that is 4-0.
Here is a rundown on the rest of the area POTW candidates, with a summary of their accomplishments.
Mallory Branum, Hancock College women's basketball, 1,341 votes
Branum bounced back from an 0-for-6 shooting game in a Hancock home loss to Santa Barbara City College the prior Saturday to go 7-for-12 from the field as the Bulldogs won 66-52 at Ventura Wednesday night. Branum connected on half of her six 3-point shots.
Lexi Molera, Santa Ynez girls basketball, 316 votes
Molera scored 16 points and snared four rebounds in a Santa Ynez Ocean League loss to Paso Robles.
Devyn Kendrick, Orcutt Academy girls basketball, 208 votes
Kendrick scored 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists in a 54-45 loss to Mountain League-leading St. Joseph. The victory margin was the Knights' closest in league games so far this year. Orcutt Academy is in second place in the Mountain League.
Makiah Cutliff, Righetti girls basketball
Cutliff scored 25 points against Nipomo and 22 against Arroyo Grande as the Warriors won both games to remain a solid third in the Mountain League.
Surray McNutt, Santa Maria girls wrestling
McNutt won three times, once on Santa Maria's Senior Night, a win against San Luis Obispo, and twice in exhibition matches at Santa Ynez. Santa Maria was unbeaten in dual meets this year. McNutt went 3-0 in her bouts last week.
Caleb Cassidy, Santa Ynez boys basketball
Cassidy scored 15 points and snared 20 rebounds for an authoritative double-double, leading the Pirates to an Ocean League win at Paso Robles that snapped a four-game Santa Ynez losing streak.
Remy Waldron, St. Joseph girls soccer
Waldron, St. Joseph's goalkeeper, made nine saves in a Mountain League win against Santa Ynez. The Knights won twice last week to remain in first place in the Mountain League.
Tristan Amezcua, Santa Ynez boys soccer
Amezcua scored two goals in a 3-0 win against Nipomo.
Kayden Sanders, Nipomo girls basketball
Sanders scored 55 points total as the Titans went 2-1 in three Mountain League games last week.
Sami Walker, Valley Christian Academy girls basketball
Walker scored 38 points total as the Lions went 1-2 at the Bob Jones Tournament at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.