The Santa Maria boys basketball team depends a lot on the three-point shot, and Saints point guard Tony Morales made five of them as his team won an Ocean League at home against Morro Bay last week.

Morales scored 20 points. He is the Times area Player of the Week, as chosen by voters, for the week ending Jan. 27. Morales garnered 9,342 votes. He won out in a field of 12 candidates.

Hancock College freshman centerfielder Gavin Long, with 8,908 votes, was a fairly close second. Long went 8-for-10 total as the Bulldogs won twice at College of the Sequoias to start their 2023 season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

