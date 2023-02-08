The St. Joseph boys and girls basketball teams and the Righetti boys soccer squads all wrapped up league titles Tuesday night.

The St. Joseph boys defeated Arroyo Grande 77-49 at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym behind double-doubles by Tounde Yessoufou and Caedin Hamilton to win their third straight Mountain League championship. The Knights' league winning streak reached 35 games.

Yessoufou poured in 39 points on 17-for-24 shooting from the floor, and Hamilton scored 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting as the Knights moved to 22-6, 13-0. Yessoufou grabbed 14 rebounds, and Hamilton snared 10.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0