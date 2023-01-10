The St. Joseph and Santa Maria boys basketball teams, along with the St. Joseph girls basketball and Santa Maria boys soccer squad, are off to fast starts in their respective campaigns.
All four are 2-0 early in Mountain and Ocean League play. The St. Joseph girls already have the top Mountain League top spot to themselves. They are the only team that is unbeaten in league games.
At press time, the St. Joseph girls were the top-ranked team in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section's Division 2, as per Maxpreps.com. The Knights are 13-3 overall and are on a seven-game winning streak, having won their first two league games after a 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada in late December.
Junior guard Avary Cain has been solid on both ends of the floor for the Knights. She averages 19.9 points and 6.4 rebounds a game for the Knights. Cain leads the team in steals and is third in assists behind Analyssa Cota and Kai Oani.
Candace Kpetikou, a 6-foot-4 senior center who signed with Washington State, is averaging a double-double for the Knights, 12.3 points and 10.4 rebounds a game.
Nipomo senior guard Makennah Simonson said after her team beat Righetti in the league opener for both teams that "Every league game could be competitive," and six Mountain League teams are 1-1 in the first two league games.
Those six include Cabrillo, which beat Nipomo Friday night to square its league record. Kylie Jenkins scored 18 points, and had four assists and two steals, and Natalie McCune notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Conquistadores.
Orcutt Academy and Righetti are both 1-1 in league play. The Spartans, behind the scoring and rebounding of 6-2 freshman center Elizabeth Johnson, Khaelii Robinson's outside shooting and a strong defense, will try to stay in the mix in the league race.
Righetti's fortunes are looking up after the Warriors won at Arroyo Grande Friday night. Makiah Cutliff has been solid for the Warriors, notching a double-double in both league games.
Though St. Joseph looms as the large favorite, Arroyo Grande and Mission Prep are off to a 2-0 start in league games along with the Knights.
St. Joseph won its first two games in the Allstate Sugar Bowl Classic at New Orleans before losing 77-76 to Orlando, Florida Olympic in the Knights' tournament finale.
Tounde Yessoufou, St. Joseph's 6-foot-6 sophomore five-star recruit, is having another big season for the Knights. He's averaging 26.8 points and 10.8 rebounds a game. Yessoufou has gotten scoring backup from guards Luis Marin (12 points a game) and Julius Price (10.3).
Caedin Hamilton, at nine rebounds a game, has given Yessoufou strong support on the boards. Price averages 5.1 assists a game, Marin averages 3.6 and Yessoufou is at 2.9.
Boys Ocean League basketball
Santa Ynez (10-3, 2-0) and Santa Maria (10-6, 2-0) are at the top of the league standings. Weather permitting, Santa Maria will host Santa Ynez at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
The Pirates have gotten a big season so far from the trio of Caleb Cassidy, Jackson Ollenburger and Landon Lassahn. Ollenburger averages nearly 20 points a game, and the trio combine for about 51 points an outing. Santa Ynez's OPPONENTS, mostly teams from smaller schools before league play began, average just under 51 points a game against the Pirates.
Santa Ynez averages more than 66 points a game. Cassidy (17.6 points, 12.7 rebounds) is averaging a triple-double, and Ollenburger averages 4.1 assists a game.
Jorge Adame has given Santa Maria big numbers on both ends of the floor lately, and he really broke loose Friday night. Adame tossed in 33 points, pulled down eight rebounds and had five assists as the Saints beat Morro Bay 64-55.
Point guard Anthony Morales has been solid all around for Santa Maria, and Jonathan Lupercio has given the Saints some prolific 3-point scoring. He made four 3's Friday night en route to scoring 16 points. Lupercio also made five steals.
Guard Ben Quintero has come up big for the Saints lately. He hit two key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Santa Maria (13-3, 2-0) is tied atop the league standings with Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo.
The Saints have gotten solid contributions from several players. Yuridia Ramos averages 13.2 points and 3.6 steals a game. Aaliyah Juarez averages 10.3 points a game, and Phoebe Becerra averages 8.6 rebounds an outing, besides having given the Saints some timely inside baskets.
Brianna Hill averages a whopping 12.6 rebounds a game. Alyssa Reyes leads the team in steals at 4.3 a game. Ramos averages 3.6 steals a game, and Reyes leads the squad in assists at just under three an outing.
The Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team won the Coast Valley League championship last year, and the Lions were 5-0 in the CVL at press time. The Lions have gotten particularly persistent scoring and rebounding from Sean Swain and point guard Jacob Sanders.
The Santa Maria and Righetti boys soccer teams are 2-0 in the Mountain and Ocean Leagues respectively. St. Joseph is 1-0-1 in the Ocean League. Righetti's girls are off to a 2-0 start in the Ocean League.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.