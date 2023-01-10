The St. Joseph and Santa Maria boys basketball teams, along with the St. Joseph girls basketball and Santa Maria boys soccer squad, are off to fast starts in their respective campaigns.

All four are 2-0 early in Mountain and Ocean League play. The St. Joseph girls already have the top Mountain League top spot to themselves. They are the only team that is unbeaten in league games.

At press time, the St. Joseph girls were the top-ranked team in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section's Division 2, as per Maxpreps.com. The Knights are 13-3 overall and are on a seven-game winning streak, having won their first two league games after a 5-0 run at the Gator Winter Classic in Henderson, Nevada in late December.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

