In the first coaching match-up between close friends Kristina Santiago and Desiree Hitch, two of the most decorated players in Righetti basketball history, Santiago's St. Joseph Knights were simply too much for Hitch's Warriors Thursday night.

Righetti's trademark defensive pressure gave St. Joseph trouble early, but the taller, at least as fast (oh, yes, they also made 34 shots from the floor, including seven 3's) Knights eventually won this Mountain League game at Righetti's Warrior Gym going away, 85-40.

The game was a make-up of the scheduled Jan. 9 game between the teams that was rained out.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

