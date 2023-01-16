The St. Joseph girls, at 15-3, 4-0 sit alone atop the Mountain League standings, and the Knights will play at Foster Road rival Righetti Thursday night. (OK, St. Joseph's physical address is on Bradley Road. But the St. Joseph GYM faces Foster Road).
Tipoff for that game is 7 p.m. in a make-up of the teams' scheduled game that was one of the casualties of the washout of Jan. 9 scheduled area sports events. Righetti (10-7, 2-2) was tied with Nipomo (13-3, 2-2) and Arroyo Grande (12-6, 2-2) at press time, behind St. Joseph and second-place Orcutt Academy (13-3, 3-1).
St. Joseph and Righetti both have three league games scheduled this week, with the Knights having home games against Arroyo Grande Tuesday night and Morro Bay Friday night sandwiched around their game at Righetti.
Junior guard Avary Cain, besides averaging nearly 20 points a game, has been an all-around force for the Knights, and St. Joseph center Candace Kpetikou, a Washington State signee, is averaging a double-double at 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds a game.
With Cain, Kpetikou, Kai Oani, Analyssa Cota and Mia Matautia, the Knights have a starting five that is at least as well-rounded as any in the league. Besides being a force on defense, Oani averages 9.3 points a game.
Righetti bounced back from a 63-54 loss to Orcutt Academy in a key league game Friday night for a 64-55 win against Hanford Sierra Pacific Saturday in a non-league home game.
With the quartet of Irie Torres, Martha Durazo, Bree Luna and Makiah Cutliff, the Warriors can score when they're on, and the foursome combined for 58 points Saturday. Torres scored 20 points, Durazo and Luna had 14 apiece and Cutliff put in 12.
Righetti was slated to play at Morro Bay Tuesday night before hosting St. Joseph Thursday night then Cabrillo Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson is averaging a double-double, 20.5 points and 12 rebounds a game. Khaelii Robertson has given her strong scoring support, and Robertson was the leading scorer in Orcutt's wins against Arroyo Grande and Righetti Friday night.
The Spartans have sported their characteristic tough, pressing defense this year. Orcutt Academy had league games at Cabrillo Tuesday night and at home against Nipomo Friday night sandwiched around a 5 p.m. home game Wednesday evening against Coast Union. Orcutt's home site is Lakeview Junior High School.
Senior guard Makennah Simonson leads a Nipomo squad that has been competitive in the tough Mountain League. The Titans hosted Mission Prep Tuesday night before playing on the road against Orcutt Academy.
Morro Bay (9-7 overall), Cabrillo (9-8) and Mission Prep (8-8) all sat at 1-3 in the Mountain League at press time. Rylie Jenkins and Natalie McCune lead the Conquistadores, whose strong point has been defense.
Going into its Monday night home game against San Luis Obispo (7-11, 3-1), Santa Maria led the league at 15-3, 4-0.
The Saints have parlayed productive scoring from Yuridia Ramos and Aaliyah Juarez, solid floor play from Alyssa Reyes and strong inside play from Brianna Hill and Phoebe Becerra into a strong first part of the season.
Hill is among the state leaders in rebounding and Becerra, besides her strong defense, has given the Saints some timely baskets. After the make-up game against San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria was slated to play at Lompoc Tuesday night and Paso Robles Friday night in 6:30 p.m. games.
After a tough non-league campaign, Lompoc (7-11, 4-1) has gotten healthy and into the swing of things in Ocean League play. The Braves sport a characteristically tough defense under the husband-wife coaching team of Paul and Claudia Terrones (the latter is Lompoc's athletic director).
Lompoc has gotten a good share of its scoring and rebounding from Kylee Garcia who leads the team in both categories. In Lompoc's 3-0 week last week, Garcia totalled 32 points, 14 rebounds, 20 steals, 11 assists and two blocks.
Garcia got good support from freshman Tara Terrones, the Times area Player of the Week, and Makayla Figuereo last week. The Braves will play at Pioneer Valley at 7:15 p.m. Friday night after hosting Santa Maria Tuesday evening.
Pioneer Valley is 4-12 overall, but the Panthers (2-3 Ocean League) won two home league games last week, beating Atascadero 28-15 and Santa Ynez 47-31. The Panthers played at San Luis Obispo Tuesday night before hosting Lompoc.
Templeton was 5-8, 1-3, Santa Ynez was 6-12, 0-4 and Atascadero was 2-15, 0-5 at press time Monday. Santa Ynez's Pirates are a young team that has gotten solid play from freshman Helina Pecile, who scored eight points, snared seven rebounds and had three assists against Pioneer Valley.
The Pirates play at Atascadero Tuesday night and host San Luis Obispo Friday evening.
Righetti (10-4, 4-0) and Morro Bay (7-4-1, 4-0) sat atop the league standings at press time, with Righetti scheduled to play at Morro Bay Tuesday night.
Sylena Heredia (14 goals) and Raquel Schmid (12) lead Righetti in scoring going into that one. Goalkeeper Regina Reyes has allowed just 13 goals this year.
Sydney Madison has been a prolific scorer for an Orcutt Academy team that was 7-3-2 overall but just 1-2 in league games at press time. The Spartans were scheduled to play at Lompoc Tuesday night and Pioneer Valley Friday night in 6 p.m. games.
Lompoc (4-8, 2-2) has worked its way into the thick of the league race behind Righetti and Morro Bay. The Braves will play at Righetti Friday night after hosting Orcutt Academy Tuesday evening.
Mission Prep was at 4-7, 1-3 at press time Monday. Nipomo was 1-9-3, 0-1 and Pioneer Valley was 1-14-1, 0-5. PV's Panthers will try to get on track in 6 p.m. games at Nipomo Tuesday night and at home against Orcutt Academy Friday night.
Oregon signee Grace Mensah, a midfielder, has helped St. Joseph (12-1-1, 3-1-1) get back on track with three straight league wins after an 0-1-1 start in the Mountain League.
Mensah, Liz Vega and Marissa Jordan all tallied for the Knights in a big 3-1 win against San Luis Obispo last Friday night. St. Joseph will host Cabrillo Tuesday night and Paso Robles Friday night in 5:15 p.m. starts.
The league standings were somewhat skewed because of the uneven recorded league games among the teams. At press time, Cabrillo stood at 1-0 in league games. Paso Robles was 1-0-3, San Luis Obispo was 1-1-1, Arroyo Grande was 1-1, Atascadero was at 1-2-1, and Santa Maria (0-1-3) and Santa Ynez (0-1-2) followed.
Cabrillo was set to host Santa Ynez at home Wednesday at 3:15 p.m. and play Santa Maria on the road Friday night at 6 p.m. The Pirates were slated to play Paso Robles Tuesday night at home at 6 p.m. before playing at Cabrillo the next day then playing at San Luis Obispo in a 6 p.m. start Friday night. Santa Maria was set to host Arroyo Grande Monday night.
The Saints played Paso Robles to a scoreless draw Friday night for their third league tie.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.