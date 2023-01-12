League leader St. Joseph put on an eye-popping display of offense Wednesday night, going well over the century mark in a 113-42 win against overwhelmed Lompoc in a Mountain League game on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion Wednesday night.

Point guard Julius Price and five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou dropped in 30 points apiece for the Knights who shot 47-78 (60 percent) from the floor to move to 12-4, 3-0. The Braves are 7-7, 1-2.

St. Joseph scored in triple figures for the first time this season. The Knights have scored in the 90's five times, including 99 points in a league win at Pioneer Valley.  

Photos: St. Joseph too much for Lompoc

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

