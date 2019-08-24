Cal Poly coming to SM Country Club
The Tim Walsh Show will broadcast live from the Santa Maria Country Club on Tuesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The show, broadcast by 1280 AM ESPN Radio, will feature a live interview with Walsh, Cal Poly's longtime football coach, and will also see the introductions of former St. Joseph High School players Fenton Will, Tim Miller and CJ Cole, who are now members of the Cal Poly football team.
The event is open to the public and fans of the Cal Poly football team are encouraged to attend.
The event will end at 7:30 p.m.
There will be complimentary appetizers and beverages courtesy of local Cal Poly football supporters.
Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament
Registration is now underway for the 41st annual Santa Maria Open Tennis Tournament.
The tournament will be held over the Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday and Monday, Sept. 1-2 at the Santa Maria Country Club, Hancock College and Pioneer Valley High School.
Preliminary rounds will be played Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Sunday’s finals at the Country Club begin at 9 a.m. and run until 3 p.m.
The prize money in the open divisions has increased this year from $25,000 to $30,000. The open divisions include men’s and women’s singles and doubles competition.
In the NTRP divisions, championships will be held in men’s and women’s singles and doubles and mixed doubles.
This tournament annually features some of the top touring and college players including several local standouts.
Admission is free at all three venues.
Saints Golf Classic
The 7th annual Saints Golf Classic will take place Sept. 21 at the Santa Maria Country Club.
The format is a four-person scramble. Golfers can enter as individuals or as a team. Check-in will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.
The $125 fee per player includes green fees, range balls and cart, a box lunch, and a goodie bag at check-in.
Proceeds will be designated to benefit boys and girls golf teams at Santa Maria High School.
There will be a closest to the pin, a long drive and other on-course contests. Prizes will include a new car for a hole-in-one. Corporate sponsorships are available.
Entry forms, sponsorship donations and payments can be sent to Santa Maria High School GOLF, attn. Jay Cheney, 901 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454.
For more information, contact Cheney at 1-805-878-2296 or Brian Wallace at (805) 294-2953.
Boys & Girls Club basketball registration
Starting Aug. 26, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will be taking registrations online for winter basketball at bgc-sports.org.
The league is open to all current kindergarten to eighth-grade boys and girls.
Games will be played in Orcutt, Santa Maria and Guadalupe. Game days/nights will be on Thursday and Saturday and games will start Nov. 23.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at (805) 354-7431 or email at JNay@bgccentralcoast.org.
Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament
The Pioneer Valley Golf Tournament will take place Sept. 22 at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo.
Entry fee is $350 for a team of four players, or $100 per person (entered as an individual). The fee includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, range balls, a hot dog lunch and a Santa Maria Tri-Tip dinner.
Prize money will be award to top teams, whoever hits the longest drive and who gets the closest to the pin on a par three.
There will be raffle prizes, a 50/50 drawing and a silent auction. Proceeds will be designated to help support Pioneer Valley High School clubs and sports.
The cut off date for registration is Sept. 6.
For more information, and to register, contact tournament director Marcus Guzman at mguzman@smjuhsd.org, or by phone at (805) 264-4262. Checks should be made payable to PVHS Boosters.
Registration open for YMCA soccer leagues
Registration for YMCA fall soccer leagues is open until Sept. 22.
Age groups are 3-5-year-olds and 6-9-year-olds. The season will run from Oct. 19 to Dec. 14. Games will take place in the YMCA's outdoor Arena soccer facility.
Registration fees are $70 for YMCA members and $90 for participants. Scholarships are available. For registration, visit smvymca.org or go to the YMCA front desk.
For more information, contact YMCA sports director Cathy Otero at cotero@smvymca.org or 1-805-937-8521.
Santa Ynez coaching openings
Santa Ynez High School is looking a head coach for the girls varsity water polo team.
Send an email to Athletic Director Ashley Coelho acoelho@syvuhsd.org for more information and a coaching application.