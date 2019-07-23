Hancock men's basketball summer youth clinic
Registration is underway for a summer youth clinic the Hancock College men's basketball team will coach Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock coach Tyson Aye, Aye's assistants and Hancock players will be the camp's instructors. The camp will stress all basic basketball skills.
To register, sign up at the gym prior to the clinic or visit athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/basketball camps. The cost is $85 per session. Checks can be made payable to AHC Men's Basketball.
For more information about the clinic, contact Hancock lead assistant coach Amaurys Fermin at 1-646-592-7205 or email amaurys.fermin@hancockcollege.edu.
Run for God 5K Challenge
The Run for God 5K Challenge, a free 12-week series of running and walking classes preparing attendees to compete in a 5K race, begins Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Nov. 23.
The group meets every Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Harbor Church, located at 751 E. Foster Road in Santa Maria.
The class is for ages 14 and up. Graduation day culminates on Nov. 23 with the Turkey Trot 5K race at Jim May Park in Santa Maria.
For more information, call David Dantzer at (805) 937-0213.
3-on-3 basketball tournament at First Baptist
First Baptist Church in Santa Maria is hosting a 3-on-3 girls and boys basketball tournament on July 26-27.
The tournament is for girls and boys ages 10-18.
It's a double-elimination tournament and there will also be a three-point shooting contest with an accompanying lunch on Saturday, July 27. There are cash prizes and a tournament T-shirt.
The cost is $15.
Visit fbcsantamaria.com/3v3 or call (805) 937-8405 for more information.
Outlaws open workouts
The Outlaws, a locally-based club baseball program, is continuing to hold open workouts at 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. Joseph High School's Dave Brunell Field.
All baseball players who did not turn 18 before May 1 of 2019 are eligible. Text Jimmy Melena at 1-805-714-6018 for more information.
Veterans Fridays at Rancho Maria
Rancho Maria Golf Club is honoring veterans with a special offer in July.
Through Friday, July 26, veterans can play a round of golf for $29.
The veterans special includes a golf cart.
For more details, contact Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
Hancock College seeking cross country runners
Hancock College is seeking cross country runners for its women's team. Contact Louie Quintana at (805) 705-3299 for more information.
Junior golf camps
Former PGA Tour player and current Hancock College men's golf coach "Big John" McComish is hosting four junior golf camps in late spring and over the summer.
Joining McComish as instructors will be PGA pro Sarah McComish and Righetti High girls golf coach Brian Tomooka.
The camps will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 8-11, July 22-25 and Aug. 6-8.
The cost is $60.
To sign up or receive more information, call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019 or send an email to McComish at golfpro313@gmail.com.
Golf clinics at Rancho Maria
Tony “The Golf Doctor” Murphy has joined the staff at Rancho Maria Golf Club and will be teaching junior and ladies golf clinics on Saturday mornings.
This will be an inexpensive, weekly year-long program costing $10 per session.
For more details, send an email to Murphy at tonymurphygolfdoc@yahoo.com or call Rancho Maria at (805) 937-2019.
One Way Water Polo seeks players
The Santa Maria-based One Way Water Polo program offers both masters and youth water polo to anyone interested in playing.
No experience is necessary. The first two visits to the program are free, and scholarships are available to those who qualify.
The new Sunday hours have masters from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and youth, ages 7 through 14, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.
One Way Water Polo Club offers both beginning water polo and more advanced competitive league play for 10-and-under, 12-and-under and 14-and-under.
Practices take place at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.
For more information, contact Charlie Bell at 805-878-1285 or www.onewaywaterpolo.com.