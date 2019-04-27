Hancock girls basketball camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline. The cost is $75. Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.
Boys & Girls Club summer basketball
Registration for summer basketball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is now open for early-bird registrations online at bgc-sports.sportngin.com/register/form/580216466.
The league is open for all K through eighth-grade boys and girls.
The early-bird registration fee is $50 per player. The regular registration fee is $55 and late fee will go up to $60. Games will begin the week of June 17 and end the week of July 29. Games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at 354-7431 or email at jhawthorne@bgcsmv.org.