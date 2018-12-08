Elks Hoop Shoot
The Santa Maria Elks in collaboration with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting its annual Basketball “Hoop Shoot” on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Edwards Community Center gymnasium, 809 Panther Drive.
Anyone wishing to participate must be accompanied by a parent.
Registrations will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with competition starting at 10:30. Tie breakers will be determined at end of shoot.
Furst, second and third place finishers will be acknowledged at an awards dinner held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Monday, Dec. 17.
The event is free and open to the public.
Endorsed by hundreds of school systems around the country, this competition offers boys and girls the opportunity to compete at the local level with the chance to move on to the District level and possibly the state, regional and national levels.
Over three million youngsters around the country have entered this competition for boys and girls in the following age categories: 8-9, 10-11; and 12-13. Contestant’s age group will be determined by their age as of April 1, 2019.
Each contestant will have 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl from each age group with the best score will then advance to the district event at Santa Maria High School on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Volunteers are always welcome.
For more information, please contact Eddie Navarro, local “Hoop Shoot” Chairman, at (805)720-3581.
Guadalupe Wrestling to host clinic on Dec. 16
The Guadalupe Wrestling Club is hosting a free wrestling clinic on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Guadalupe City Hall.
Two-time USA World Team member August Wesley is scheduled to lead the clinic. Wesley is a six-time medalist representing the United States on four international teams. He competed at the Olympic Trials in 1996 and 2000 and has over 25 years of coaching experiencing.
The clinic is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is organized in part by the Guadalupe Sports Hall of Fame and Joe Talaugon. The clinic is open to area wrestling teams and individuals.
For more information, contact Talogan at (805) 698-6982.
Winter Youth Clinic
The Hancock College baseball program will host a three-day winter youth baseball clinic from Jan. 2-4 at John Osborne Field at the Hancock campus.
The clinic will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Clinic instructors will emphasize hitting, fielding and pitching skills. Hancock College coaches and players will be the clinic instructors.
Cost to attend a clinic is $100 per child, and $75 for each additional family member. Registration is underway.
All camp participants will receive a free t-shirt. To register on line, visit http://athletics.hancockcollege.edu/camps/baseball camps 2019.
For more information, contact Hancock coach Chris Stevens at 805-922-6966, ext. 3456 or email cstevens@hancockcollege.edu.
Northside registration
Santa Maria Northside Little League is hosting early-bird registration on Dec. 11 at Straw Hat Pizza.
The pizzeria is located at 1822 N. Broadway and the early bird registration sessions will run from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11. There are also regular registration dates set for Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Straw Hat Pizza and late registration on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The early bird registration is $75 plus $50 in raffle tickets for a total of $125. Regular registration is $140 and late registration is $150. This year's raffle ticket fundraiser is the only fundraiser for the year and will be paid for at the time of registration. Raffle tickets can be sold to recoup some of the money or they can be kept and entered into the raffle drawing.
All parents/guardians are asked to bring the participant's birth certificate and three documents proving residency or one document supporting school enrollment.
Contact league president Aaron Rice at (805) 331-6448 or player agent Lynn Johnson at (805) 621-3692 for more information. Also visit eteamz.com/northside for additional information.
Water Polo clubs to compete together
The Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club and the Orcutt Polo Association will compete together at selected USAWP events during the 2018-19 high school club season, the SBPWPC announced Monday.
The SBPWPC announced that the two clubs will remain intact.
"There has been much discussion within the water polo community in Santa Maria on competing at a higher level," Orcutt Polo Association Coach Kyle Shaffer, who is also the veteran Righetti boys water polo co-coach, said in a press release the SBPWPC issued.
"Coming together at a time when water polo is rapidly growing across the nation will provide a stronger presence from California's Central Coast now and, in the future, at a national level."
"The merger is a natural progression for our club, which has been growing solidly since its inception a few years ago," said SPPWPC Executive Director Ryan McMillen. McMillen is UC Santa Barbara's assistant men's water polo coach.