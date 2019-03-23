Cali Cougars tryouts
The Cali Cougars travel basketball team will hold its team tryouts on Monday, April 1, and Wednesday, April 3, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Pioneer Valley High School.
All junior high and high school girls and boys are invited to try out for the local AAU certified travel basketball team.
For questions or more information, call Coach Mike Bloodworth at (805) 314-2788.
First-ever Cabrillo boys volleyball alumni game coming
The Cabrillo Boys' Volleyball program, currently in it's fourth season as a CIF Sport, is seeking alumni players to participate in the first-ever "Varsity against Alumni match." The match will be held at CHS on April 3 at 6 p.m. All volleyball alumni from the program are encouraged to come on out and play. For more information, contact Dan Troup at the CHS Athletics Office (805) 742-2905, or Aaron Batula at (805) 286-8775.
Free junior high school wrestling league
The Santa Maria Youth Wrestling Association is presenting a free wrestling league. Athletes must be grades seven and eight and attending school in the Santa Maria Valley to be eligible.
The first practices will take place the week of March 25. The season will conclude the last week of May.
Here is a list of practice sites and times.
Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contacts are Ivan Rodriguez, 805-631-7366 and Stephanie Rodriguez, 805-867-3667.
Pioneer Valley Farmboyz wrestling room, to the left of the main gym at Pioneer valley High School. Practice times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact is Kent Olson, email farmboyz@hotmail.com.
Righetti High School wrestling room behind the gym and next to the pool. Practice times are Mondays from 4 p.m. 50 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact is Justin Bronson, bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
St. Joseph High School Gladiators Wrestling Club wrestling room in back of the building, near the football field. Practice times are Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Interested wrestlers may go to the site most convenient for them. Participants will be given a USA wrestling membership and secondary insurance at no cost.
For questions regarding the league, contact Bronson at bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The cost is $450 for all foursomes who pre-pay by March 30.
The registration deadline without the discount is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).