Orcutt Academy Spring Break Basketball Camp
The Orcutt Academy girls basketball team will host a Spring Break Basketball Camp Tuesday, April 23 through Thursday, April 25 from 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the Lakeview Junior High School gymnasium.
The camp is for boys and girls ages first through eighth grade. Orcutt Academy girls basketball team players and coaches will run the sessions. Dribbling, passing, shooting, footwork and defense will be stressed at the clinics.
Contact coach Tom Robb at tomrobb62@yahoo.com or coach Theresa Kendrick at 805-286-2864 to reserve a spot.
The cost is $55 for all three days of the camp.
Pioneer Valley basketball camp
The Pioneer Valley boys basketball team will host a clinic April 25 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each day, at the Pioneer Valley High School gymnasium.
Youngsters fifth grade and older are eligible. Offense, defense, shooting and dribbling will be emphasized during the sessions.
The cost is $20 for two days.
Contact coach Ross Rivera at 922-1305, ext. 5620 to reserve a spot.
Hancock girls basketball summer camp
Hancock is hosting its seventh annual summer girls basketball camp in June.
The camp is schedule to run from Monday, June 17 through Thursday, June 20. The sessions start at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 12:30 p.m. The camp is open to girls ages 6-15.
The clinic will be run by the Hancock women's coaching staff and players.
The four-day camp will focus on ball-handling, offense, shooting, team attitude, footwork, defense and discipline.
The cost is $75.
Register online at athletics.hancockcollege.edu under youth camps or detach and mail a completed registration form. Make checks payable to AHC Women's Basketball. Forms can be sent to Allan Hancock College Girls Basketball Camp at 800 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, care of Cary Nerelli.
For more information, contact Hancock women's head coach Cary Nerelli at (805) 922-6966 ext. 3941 or cary.nerelli@hancockcollege.edu.
Boys & Girls Club summer basketball registration
Registration for summer basketball at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Maria Valley is now open for early-bird registrations online at bgc-sports.sportngin.com/register/form/580216466.
The league is open for all K through eighth-grade boys and girls.
The early-bird registration fee is $50 per player. The regular registration fee is $55 and late fee will go up to $60. Games will begin the week of June 17 and end the week of July 29. Games will be played Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.
For questions about the league, please contact J’Nay Hawthorne at 354-7431 or email at jhawthorne@bgcsmv.org.
Smiley Wilkins Golf Tournament
The Santa Maria-Lompoc chapter of the NAACP is hosting its 25th annual Smiley Wilkins Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 27 at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
The entry fee is $140 per person.
The registration deadline is April 20.
The entry fee includes one round of golf, cart, tee prizes and an awards dinner.
Non-golfers are invited to attend the dinner. Dinner-only tickets are $20.
First, second and third place teams will be presented with awards along with prizes going for the closest to the pin on all par 3’s and men’s and women’s long drive winners.
There will also be an auction, 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Door prize packets include two mulligans and 40 door prize tickets and can be pre-purchased for $40.
The scramble format tournament tees off with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. with tournament registration time set for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
For more information, call Marcus Wilkins (805-717-7541), Ben Dunson (805-680-0487) or Howard “Happy” Harrison (805-878-1225).
Free junior high school wrestling league
The Santa Maria Youth Wrestling Association is presenting a free wrestling league. Athletes must be grades seven and eight and attending school in the Santa Maria Valley to be eligible.
The first practices will take place the week of March 25. The season will conclude the last week of May.
Here is a list of practice sites and times.
Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo Street, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Contacts are Ivan Rodriguez, 805-631-7366 and Stephanie Rodriguez, 805-867-3667.
Pioneer Valley Farmboyz wrestling room, to the left of the main gym at Pioneer valley High School. Practice times are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. Contact is Kent Olson, email farmboyz@hotmail.com.
Righetti High School wrestling room behind the gym and next to the pool. Practice times are Mondays from 4 p.m. 50 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact is Justin Bronson, bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.
St. Joseph High School Gladiators Wrestling Club wrestling room in back of the building, near the football field. Practice times are Tuesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Santa Maria High School has added a program. Sessions will take place in the wrestling room next to the main gym on Mondays and Fridays with a 4:30 p.m. start time. The contact is Jose Torres, 805-314-9451, 80torresjose@gmail.com.
Interested wrestlers may go to the site most convenient for them. Participants will be given a USA wrestling membership and secondary insurance at no cost.
All coaches and facilities are USA wrestling affiliates. All practice times are tentative and subject to change based on availability and numbers.
Wrestlers must wear shorts, T-shirt and socks to the first practice. Wrestlers are requested to bring wrestling shoes if they have them. If not, coaches will likely have loaners.
For questions regarding the league, contact Bronson at bronson.justin.l@gmail.com.