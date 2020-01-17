Second-Half rally comes up short for Cal Poly at Hawai’i

HONOLULU, O'ahu – Freshman guard Colby Rogers led all players with a career high 18 points late Thursday evening, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball program – after trailing Hawai’i by 16 points with 15 minutes remaining – fell inside the Stan Sheriff Center, 65-61.

Freshman forward Kyle Colvin added 11 points for Cal Poly (4-13, 1-2 Big West), which trailed Hawai’i (11-6, 2-1), 45-29, five minutes into the second half. With Rogers scoring Cal Poly's first eight points of the second half, however, Cal Poly compiled a 30-13 run during the ensuing 12 minutes to shorten Hawaii’s lead to 58-57.

Hawai’i still clung to a 63-61 lead when Rainbow Warriors guard Drew Buggs missed a jumper with 12 seconds to play. Colvin grabbed the rebound, but at the other end of the Stan Sheriff Center, a pass from Mustang junior guard Keith Smith skipped off the hands of junior wing Mark Crowe and out of bounds. With Cal Poly forced to foul to regain possession, Rainbow Warrior forward Eddie Stansberry converted both of his free throw attempts to cement the final scoreline.

Colvin grabbed a team high eight rebounds for Cal Poly, which held Hawai’i to a 32.8 (21-for-64) percent field goal mark. The Mustangs, however, were outrebounded, 47-35, and grabbed just four offensive rebounds to Hawai’i’s 15

