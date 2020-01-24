Sark's Barks: Mute button saves the day when it comes to watching sports on TV

A more meaningful comment would be to tell us that they are exhibiting Olympic sprinter speed on the carries. We all know that that is fast!

Then there is this QBR. Most of us have no idea what that even is.

They love to tell us all about something few of us understand. They compound the useless measure by saying things like “(Packers quarterback Aaron) Rodgers has a QBR of (fill in the number, good or bad) in the last two minutes of the first half in four of eight games played at home.

What?

And this insanity isn’t restricted to football. I saw one comment about how it had been three hours, 42 minutes and 27 seconds since LeBron James did something (it was so ridiculous I don’t even remember what it was) in a game.

Recently there was a big deal made in a game where Kemba Walker, a player for the Boston Celtics, hadn’t beaten LeBron in 28 straight games. So what?

Plus, Walker wasn’t playing LeBron, the Celtics were playing the Lakers. Additionally, I think the big deal made of triple-doubles is way over the top, too.