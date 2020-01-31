Sark’s Barks: Déjà vu all over again with the San Francisco 49ers

As you readers have probably figured, I am a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan and have been for 60 years, so this particular season has been very enjoyable for me.

I endured the three straight losses of the John Brodie-led team in the early '70s to the Dallas Cowboys. Then suffered through seven years of mediocrity until Bill Walsh came along in 1979. The similarities between the start of Walsh’s teams ascending to a dynasty are virtually the same as Kyle Shanahan’s three years in San Francisco.

The year before Coach Walsh arrived, the 49ers were 2-14. The year prior to Shanahan being hired, the team was 2-14. In Walsh’s first year, San Francisco was once again 2–14. In Shanahan‘s first year the 49ers went 6-10. In Walsh’s second year the 49ers improved to 6-10, largely because Joe Montana had become the starting quarterback. His prowess was demonstrated in a game the 49ers trailed by a score of 35-7 to the New Orleans Saints. Montana led them to victory — at the time it was the largest comeback in NFL history. Shanahan‘s team regressed in his second season, but that was two-fold. The starting quarterback was hurt in the third game and the defense was suspect.