Sark’s Barks: Déjà vu all over again with the San Francisco 49ers

As you readers have probably figured, I am a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan and have been for 60 years, so this particular season has been very enjoyable for me.
I endured the three straight losses of the John Brodie-led team in the early '70s to the Dallas Cowboys. Then suffered through seven years of mediocrity until Bill Walsh came along in 1979. The similarities between the start of Walsh’s teams ascending to a dynasty are virtually the same as Kyle Shanahan’s three years in San Francisco.
The year before Coach Walsh arrived, the 49ers were 2-14. The year prior to Shanahan being hired, the team was 2-14. In Walsh’s first year, San Francisco was once again 2–14. In Shanahan‘s first year the 49ers went 6-10. In Walsh’s second year the 49ers improved to 6-10, largely because Joe Montana had become the starting quarterback. His prowess was demonstrated in a game the 49ers trailed by a score of 35-7 to the New Orleans Saints. Montana led them to victory — at the time it was the largest comeback in NFL history. Shanahan‘s team regressed in his second season, but that was two-fold. The starting quarterback was hurt in the third game and the defense was suspect.
But in each coach’s third season the teams made remarkable turnarounds, both going 13-3, having the best record in the conference and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While the two coaches are noted for their offensive creativity, it is the defense in both cases that sparked the championship caliber teams.
Walsh drafted three defensive backs: Ronnie Lott, Eric Wright and Carlton Williamson.
These rookies joined Dwight Hicks to form a defensive backfield known as “Dwight Hicks and the Hot Licks“. Walsh also acquired Jack "Hacksaw" Reynolds and Fred Dean to provide leadership and ferocity for the defense, a defense that was in the top three in both points allowed and yards per game given up.
On offense, his team had acquired a veteran wide receiver in Freddie Solomon and used three primary running backs: Ricky Patton, Lenvil Elliott and Bill Ring. Earl Cooper was a fourth back utilized by Walsh.
Kyle Shanahan seems to have done the exact same thing.
He acquired veterans Richard Sherman, Dee Ford and Kwon Alexander to provide leadership to a young defense. He drafted defensive standout Nick Bosa, and coach Robert Saleh turned this unit into the best defense in the league.
On offense Shanahan also has a three-man running attack led by Raheem Mostert, Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman. Jeff Wilson, Jr. is a fourth back who also helped the Niners win games. (On a sidenote, Ring, Elliott and Patton were not nearly as good as the current 49ers running backs, but nobody had heard of these guys either).
They drafted a star receiver in Deebo Samuel and acquired veteran Emmanuel Sanders to help the younger receivers gain confidence. And I think the key to all of this was trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, now in his third year with San Francisco – just like Joe Montana was in his third year when the 49ers won it all. The results seem to match what happened almost 40 years ago.
I am confident San Francisco is going to win the Super Bowl this Sunday. I don’t know if Kyle Shanahan will build a dynasty like Bill Walsh did, but it has been fun seeing the parallels to the start of his career.
As Yogi Berra said, "It’s déjà vu all over again."
Go Niners!
Greg Sarkisian has coached high school athletics on the Central Coast for over three decades, spending 30 seasons as St. Joseph's head cross country coach and 35 seasons as the school's head track and field coach. At St. Joseph, Sarkisian's track and field athletes won 24 individual CIF championships under his tutelage. He also taught mathematics for 38 years at the high school level and for 27 years at Allan Hancock College.