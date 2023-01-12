Early in the third quarter Wednesday night, a Santa Maria defender rushed at Landon Lassahn as the 6-foot-5 Santa Ynez senior was lining up to shoot a 3-pointer. Lassahn calmly put the defender out of the picture with a fake then made the shot.

Later in the quarter, a Saints defender forced Jackson Ollenburger into a tough 12-foot fall-away shot from the right side. Ollenburger drained it.

It was that kind of night in this match-up between the top two teams early in the Ocean League campaign. Besides their good work on offense, the Pirates threw a shutout at the Saints in the third quarter until the 4:01 mark and wound up with a 79-33 rout of a win.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

