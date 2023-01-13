The Santa Ynez boys basketball team's tear through the Ocean League continued Thursday night.
All five regular starters scored in double figures, and the Pirates beat Orcutt Academy 76-25 at Santa Ynez to move to 12-3, 4-0. Caleb Cassidy led the Pirates with a double-double, scoring 18 points and snaring 14 rebounds.
Jackson Ollenburger scored 13 points for the Pirates, Hale Durbiano put in 12, Landon Lassahn added 11 and Jayden Mendoza had 10. Lassahn snared seven rebounds.
The Spartans dropped to 7-10, 0-4.
Santa Ynez will host Morro Bay Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Orcutt Academy will play San Luis Obispo at the same time at Lakeview Junior High School.
Pioneer Valley 28, Atascadero 15
The Panthers (3-12, 1-3) registered their first Ocean League win of the season, beating the Greyhounds (2-14, 0-4) in a low-scoring game at Pioneer Valley. No details were available.
Morro Bay 2, Pioneer Valley 1
The Pirates (6-4-1, 3-0) stayed in a tie with Righetti for first place in the Ocean League by edging the Panthers (1-13-1, 0-4) in a league game at Pioneer Valley.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.