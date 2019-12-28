You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
San Jose City College erases 13 point lead, stuns Hancock at Home Motors Tournament

San Jose City College erases 13 point lead, stuns Hancock at Home Motors Tournament

{{featured_button_text}}

Hancock College had a 13-point lead on San Jose City College with 5:47 to play Saturday night.

In an abysmal stretch of basketball on both ends by the Bulldogs, it all disappeared and then some.

The Jaguars, down 62-49 at the 5:47 mark of the second half, finished with an 18-2 run and stunned the Bulldogs, 67-64, on opening night of the Home Motors Tournament that Hancock is hosting at its Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

During that last 5:47, the Bulldogs lost track of the Jaguars shooters, kept turning the ball over (twice on fouls, of which the Bulldogs committed 33), kept fouling and almost literally stopped scoring.

122819 Hancock vs San Jose 02.jpg

Hancock's Mitch Carpenter (32) looks to pass during the Hancock Holiday Tournament against San Jose City College Saturday in Santa Maria.

Hancock (10-3) has lost two of its last three after a seven-game winning streak. The Jaguars are 4-9.

Arda Eroglu made the winning foul shot, hitting two free throws to put the Jaguars up 65-64 after Kyle Harding became the third Bulldog to foul out.

When they had the ball down the homestretch, the Bulldogs usually lost it or put up a wild shot, and DJ Searcy lost the ball in the lane after Eroglu made the free throws. Trent Blackshire came up with it for the Jaguars and made an easy layup on the other end.

Jayson Fisher subsequently blocked Mike Mensah’s desperation heave in the Bulldogs' backcourt. The shot wouldn’t have counted had it gone anyway, but the block pretty much summed up how the last 5:47 went.

122819 Hancock vs San Jose 03.jpg

Hancock's Mitch Carpenter (32) blocks a shot against San Jose City College during the Hancock Holiday Tournament Saturday in Santa Maria.

The San Jose City rally began when the Jaguars, who hadn’t made much of anything in the second half to that point, made three straight 3’s to pull within 62-58.

Mayowa Akinsanya made it 64-58 when he scored over Jordan Gill in the lane with 4:13 left, and that was it for the Hancock scoring.

The Jaguars out-scored the Bulldogs 27-15 on free throws. Still, the Bulldogs would have won if they’d made a decent percentage. The Jaguars were 27-for-38 on free throws to Hancock’s 15-for-26.

Point guard Decaurey Brown led the Jaguars with a game-high 22 points. Blackshire had 13 and EK Okechukwu had 10.

Akinsanya led Hancick with 16 points. Searcy had 13.

122819 Hancock vs San Jose 11.jpg

Brothers Tyson Aye, left, and Devin Aye had the opportunity to square off against each other as opposing coaches as Allan Hancock hosted San Jose City College as part of the Hancock Holiday Tournament.

Hancock will play Los Angeles Southwest at 5 p.m. Sunday. San Jose will play Cuesta at 1 p.m. and Chabot will play Moorpark at 3 p.m. in other tournament games.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News