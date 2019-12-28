San Jose City College erases 13 point lead, stuns Hancock at Home Motors Tournament

Hancock College had a 13-point lead on San Jose City College with 5:47 to play Saturday night.

In an abysmal stretch of basketball on both ends by the Bulldogs, it all disappeared and then some.

The Jaguars, down 62-49 at the 5:47 mark of the second half, finished with an 18-2 run and stunned the Bulldogs, 67-64, on opening night of the Home Motors Tournament that Hancock is hosting at its Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

During that last 5:47, the Bulldogs lost track of the Jaguars shooters, kept turning the ball over (twice on fouls, of which the Bulldogs committed 33), kept fouling and almost literally stopped scoring.

Hancock (10-3) has lost two of its last three after a seven-game winning streak. The Jaguars are 4-9.

Arda Eroglu made the winning foul shot, hitting two free throws to put the Jaguars up 65-64 after Kyle Harding became the third Bulldog to foul out.

When they had the ball down the homestretch, the Bulldogs usually lost it or put up a wild shot, and DJ Searcy lost the ball in the lane after Eroglu made the free throws. Trent Blackshire came up with it for the Jaguars and made an easy layup on the other end.