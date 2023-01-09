Heavy rain washed out most of what was to be a heavy slate of Central Coast high school basketball and soccer events Monday.

At press time, no area basketball and sports events were confirmed to still be on for that day.  

Lompoc athletic director Claudia Terrones said Monday, that her school's girls basketball and girls soccer teams' league games had been re-scheduled. Lompoc's girls basketball team is set to host Paso Robles at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Lompoc girls soccer team is slated to host Mission Prep at 1 p.m. that day.  

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

