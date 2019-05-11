{{featured_button_text}}
051119 Righetti Girls Basketball Camp 02.jpg

Righetti coach Desiree Hitch, center, gives instructions to participants in this year's Righetti High School Girls Basketball Camp Saturday.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

Righetti High School was the place for young basketball playing girls to be Saturday as varsity girls head coach Desiree Hitch and several of her current and former players hosted Hitch's annual girls basketball camp.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Senior Sports Reporter

Elliott Stern has worked at Lee Central Coast Newspapers for the last 18 years after more than 30 years working in television and radio news and sports.