Orcutt Academy's Elizabeth Johnson (13) looks for an open player during the 2023 CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Semifinals game held at Lakeview Junior High on Tuesday night. Tehachapi beat Orcutt Academy 65-61.
Orcutt Academy's Khaelii Robertson-Mack (11) shoots over a Tehachapi defender during the 2023 CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Semifinals game held at Lakeview Junior High on Tuesday night. Tehachapi beat Orcutt Academy 65-61.
Orcutt Academy's Devyn Kendrick (12) drives the ball in for a layup during the 2023 CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Semifinals game held at Lakeview Junior High on Tuesday night. Tehachapi beat Orcutt Academy 65-61.
Orcutt Academy's Diaminsol Malicdem (20) drives the ball in for a layup during the 2023 CIF Central Section Girls Basketball Semifinals game held at Lakeview Junior High on Tuesday night. Tehachapi beat Orcutt Academy 65-61.
No. 4 Tehachapi rallied from a 33-25 halftime deficit and upset No. 1 Orcutt Academy, 65-61, in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night.
The Warriors (26-1) out-scored the Spartans (25-5) 23-13 in the third quarter and went on from there to get the win. Tehachapi will play No. 6 Bakersfield Liberty Friday night at 6 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the title.
Laura LaMonte led three Warriors in double figures with 22 points Tuesday night. LaMonte also snared six rebounds. Riley Walden scored 18 points and had six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Koree Rodden scored 10 points for Tehachapi. Camille Foster grabbed a team-high nine rebounds for the Warriors.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy's 6-foot-2 freshman center, has averaged a double-double this season, and she posted another one Tuesday night, with 21 points and 16 rebounds.
Khaelii Robertson scored 17 points for the Spartans, Devyn Kendrick put in 12 and Ashley Barrientos scored nine. Kendrick had six rebounds and four assists.
College baseball
Hancock games rescheduled
The Hancock College baseball team's scheduled Thursday and Saturday games against Los Angeles Pierce have been rescheduled because of forecast inclement weather for the area.
Hancock will travel to Pierce for the 2 p.m. game. The scheduled Saturday game has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
The series with the Brahmas (3-9, 0-1) marks the start of the Western State Conference North Division campaign for the Bulldogs (7-5, 1-0).
Tuesday, Hancock rallied from a 4-1 deficit with four runs in the fifth inning and four in the sixth and four more in the ninth for a 13-5 win.
Gavin Long went 3-for-6 and drove in five runs for the Bulldogs. Brayan Nunez went 2-for-4 and knocked in three more.
Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (3-0) went five innings, giving up four runs on eight hits, to get the win. Nate Wenzel went four innings, giving up one run on three hits, to earn his first save.
Pierce starter Colin Mitchell (0-2) gave up five runs on six hits in 4.2 innings and took the loss.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.