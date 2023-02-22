No. 4 Tehachapi rallied from a 33-25 halftime deficit and upset No. 1 Orcutt Academy, 65-61, in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs at Lakeview Junior High School Tuesday night.

The Warriors (26-1) out-scored the Spartans (25-5) 23-13 in the third quarter and went on from there to get the win. Tehachapi will play No. 6 Bakersfield Liberty Friday night at 6 p.m. at Selland Arena in Fresno for the title.

Laura LaMonte led three Warriors in double figures with 22 points Tuesday night. LaMonte also snared six rebounds. Riley Walden scored 18 points and had six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

