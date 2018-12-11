The Spartans (7-1, 1-0) beat the Eagles (1-5, 0-1) at Templeton in both teams' inaugural Ocean League game after moving from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section earlier this year.
The win was the first for an Orcutt Academy girls basketball team over Templeton. The teams were Los Padres League rivals when they were in the Southern Section.
Four Spartans scored in double figures. Mariah Lopez put in 13 points, Daenaejah Malicden and Erynn Padhal scored 12 apiece, and Vanessa Salazar added 11, with nine points coming via three 3-pointers.
Lopez had six rebounds and three blocks. Padhal pulled down seven rebounds, and Lopez and Malicden had three and two blocked shots respectively.