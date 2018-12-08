The Hancock College offense fell apart in the last five minutes, the Bulldogs kept fouling 6-foot-7 Cerritos forward Dezmon Murphy and Murphy kept capitalizing.
Thus the visiting Falcons came away with a 68-61 win over the Bulldogs in a non-conference game between two ranked teams at Hancock College's Joe White Gymnasium Saturday night.
Cerritos (8-1) came into the game ranked eighth in the state. Hancock (7-2) came in ranked 10th.
Trenton Mitchell buried two free throws to put the Bulldogs ahead 56-55 at the 4:47 mark of the second half. That was the last they saw of the lead. Hancock came up empty on its next four possessions, and they made just two shots from the floor after Mitchell put them ahead.
"Cerritos is a very good defensive team," Hancock coach Tyson Aye said of his team's struggles on offense late.
"They're quick and they're long. They're a lot like us."
After Mitchell made the two free throws, Murphy took a pass, barreled down the floor with the ball for awhile then flipped a deft pass to Chance Hunter. Hunter scored, and the Falcons were ahead for good.
Murphy did well enough on his free throws down the stretch, making four of six, to help the Falcons stay in front. Murphy was 14-for-18 on his foul shots for the night.
As a team, Cerritos was 25-for-39 on free throws to Hancock's 17-for-24. The Bulldogs were whistled for 27 fouls and the Falcons were called for 23. The Bulldogs suffered a blow when Spirit Ricks, their leading inside player, fouled out with nine points and seven rebounds with 11.9 seconds left.
With 17.3 seconds to play and the Falcons ahead 66-60, Ricks suffered a blow himself.
He held his eye briefly after the Falcons' Jalen Washington fouled him. The officials conferred briefly and then called a common foul on Washington. Aye thought a flagrant foul should have been the call, and he let the referees know that.
"It's pretty hard for a 6-1 guy (Washington is actually listed at 6-0) to elbow a 6-7 guy and it not be deliberate," Aye said afterward.
Ricks made one of his two foul shots but, since the call was a common foul, the Bulldogs didn't get the ball out of bounds afterward. That turned out to be academic because the Bulldogs didn't score again.
Murphy made the first of his two subsequent foul shots after the Bulldogs fouled him after he grabbed the Ricks miss. Murphy missed his second and then the Bulldogs were out of chances because Hunter grabbed the rebound.
Ricks fouled Hunter and picked up his disqualifying fifth foul.
Murphy, who came off the bench, finished with a game high 20 points. Hunter scored 11 and Washington, a starter, and Jeremiah Galang, a reserve, scored 10 points each for Cerritos.
Reserve Gabrys Sadaunykas, a St. Joseph High School graduate, gave the Hancock offense a spark when he was in there. Sadaunykas led the Bulldogs with 13 points. Mitchell, with 11, was the only other Bulldog in double figures. Mitchell started for the Bulldogs Saturday night.
The Bulldogs took 57 shots to the Falcons' 45 but both teams made the same number of field goals, 20.
"Two good teams going to battle," Aye said of both teams' inconsistent offense.
Hunter snared a game-high 11 rebounds and Murphy grabbed 10 for the Falcons, who out-rebounded the Bulldogs 39-33. Mitchell and Ricks, with seven rebounds apiece, were the leading Hancock rebounders.
Alvis Labadie had a game high six assists for Cerritos.
Neither team was very good from 3-point range. Hancock was 4-for-17. Cerritos was 3-for-15. Galang gave the Falcons a boost by making both his 3-point shots.
Hancock will play at the Los Angeles Southwest Tournament next Thursday through Saturday. The Bulldogs will play Orange Coast College at 5 p.m. Thursday in the first round.