Local basketball fans got a glimpse of who will represent the Hancock College men’s and women’s basketball teams this coming season at Hancock’s annual Meet the Bulldogs Nite at Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Wednesday night.
Players from both teams circulated among fans in the stands, shaking hands with spectators during a pretty good turnout at the event.
The players made the rounds in the stands before and between a 10-minute Blue-Gray scrimmage among the women and a 10-minute Blue-Gray scrimmage among the men.
The squads split. The gray squad out-scored the Blue 21-16 in the women’s scrimmage and the Blue out-scored the Gray 20-14 in the men’s scrimmage.
Milan McGary, a 5-foot-6 freshman guard who graduated from San Marcos, had a good night.
She handled the ball well at the point, scored scored eight points for the Blue side and gave the women a 14-13 win over the men in the 3-point shooting contest that took place between scrimmages. McGary buried six treys.
“We have zero size this year,” said Hancock women’s coach Cary Nerelli. “What we do have is good court awareness and people who can handle the ball.
“If we can stay away from injuries, we’ll be fine.”
After terrible luck on the injury front the last two years though, the Bulldogs have been hit with injuries before this season has even started.
The worst one is a carry over from last year. Danielle Morgan, the team’s leading scorer last year who did an admirable job at point guard after moving there following a season-ending injury then-point guard Kylie Mendez suffered, did not play Wednesday night.
Mendez was having a solid campaign before she got hurt.
As for Morgan, “She played last year with a torn labrum she suffered in high school,” at Lompoc, Nerelli said.
“We’ll just have to see what the doctor says. She may have to sit out the year,” in which case Morgan would get another year of eligibility should she stay at Hancock.
The men’s scrimmage was strictly speedway stuff from both sides, and the crowd seemed to enjoy it. Hancock coach Tyson Aye said this edition will be a typical one for the Bulldogs - a fast offense and an aggressive defense.
Gary West, Cabrillo’s new athletic director who has been a veteran Hancock assistant coach, was one of the officials Wednesday night and he took a bit of good natured ribbing.
“That’s your call on the baseline there,” one of the men’s players called out to him at one point during the women’s scrimmage. After that one, Thomas draped an arm around West’s shoulder and bantered with him a bit.
The Hancock women will open Nov. 7 at the De Anza Tournament in Cupertino. The Hancock men will open at home against West Hills of Lemoore Nov. 9.
