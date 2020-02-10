Legendary Harlem Globetrotters to play at Hancock College on Thursday

While word has recently been spreading about the Globetrotters’ appearance, the show has been in the works for months.

“They contacted us in April of 2019. They have to line up their travel about a year in advance,” said Ensing. “They are trying to play in as many communities as they can all across the state — not just the big cities. We’re the lucky choice on the Central Coast.”

While KT’s is creating its own unique halftime show, the Globetrotters are taking care of the rest.

“They have the whole thing choreographed,” said Ensing. “They bring their own announcers, their own opponent (the Washington Generals), merchandise booths and pretty much run the entire production but we will run our concession stand. We get to make a little money off that.”

Fans can get even more out of their Globetrotter experience with the Magic Pass, a 30 minute pregame event where fans have the opportunity to spend time on the court with the Globetrotters — shooting, trying out ball tricks and getting autographs and photos.

And after the game, there’s “The Fifth Quarter” with the Globetrotters giving out more autographs and selfies for the fans.