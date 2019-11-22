{{featured_button_text}}
LeBron sets triple-double mark, Lakers hold off OKC 112-107

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dunks during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

Los Angeles Lakers (12-2, first in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (5-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

Los Angeles comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of five consecutive games.

Oklahoma City went 28-24 in Western Conference games and 27-14 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game last season, 51.8 in the paint, 19.2 off of turnovers and 18.2 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles went 37-45 overall and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 16.3 from the free throw line and 31 from 3-point range.

Oklahoma City and Los Angeles matchup for the second time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting 112-107 on Nov. 19. Anthony Davis led the way with 30 points.

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Hamidou Diallo: out (knee).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Anthony Davis: day to day (shoulder), Alex Caruso: day to day (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

