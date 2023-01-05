Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson and St. Joseph sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou were listed in several top-50 state high school basketball statistics categories at press time Thursday.
The 6-foot-2 Johnson was 13th in among California high school girls basketball players in both double-doubles, with 11 in 13 games, and field goals made with 127. She was 30th in scoring at 21.5 points a game and 45th in rebounds at 13 an outing.
Yessoufou is a 6-6 five-star recruit. At press time Thursday, he was ninth in the state among boys basketball players in scoring at 27.1 points a game, 22nd in field goals at 133 on the season and 35th in rebounds at 11 an outing.
St. Joseph junior guard Avary Cain was in the state girls top 50 in two categories. Cain was 18th in made 3-pointers with 42 on the year and 24th in field goals with 113 on the season.
Santa Maria had two players in the girls state top 50 at press time Thursday. Sophomore center Brianna Hill was 28th in rebounding at 15 a game, and senior guard Yuridia Ramos was 33rd in made 3-point shots with 36.
Orcutt Academy senior guard-forward Devyn Kendryk ranked 16th in assists at 5.5 a game on the girls side. St. Joseph junior point guard Kai Oani ranked 36th in charges taken with four.
On the boys side, Santa Ynez senior guard Jackson Ollenburger ranked 39th in made 3's with 42, teammate Caleb Cassidy, a senior forward. was 43rd in made free throws with 65 and St. Joseph freshman guard Julius Price was 47th in assists at 5.1 a game.
