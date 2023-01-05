Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson and St. Joseph sophomore wing Tounde Yessoufou were listed in several top-50 state high school basketball statistics categories at press time Thursday.

The 6-foot-2 Johnson was 13th in among California high school girls basketball players in both double-doubles, with 11 in 13 games, and field goals made with 127. She was 30th in scoring at 21.5 points a game and 45th in rebounds at 13 an outing.

Yessoufou is a 6-6 five-star recruit. At press time Thursday, he was ninth in the state among boys basketball players in scoring at 27.1 points a game, 22nd in field goals at 133 on the season and 35th in rebounds at 11 an outing.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you