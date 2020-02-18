John Rudometkin, Denny Aye and Tony Amundson to be inducted into state community college Hall of Fame

He went on to play one season at Hancock College before joining the University of Southern California. In his lone season at Hancock, Rudometkin averaged 18.2 points over 30 games. He then joined USC where he played 79 games for the Trojans, averaging 18.8 points and 10.5 rebounds during his USC career. His 1,434 career points was the school record until it was broken 23 years after he graduated.

Rudometkin was named a consensus Second Team All-American in his final season at USC. According to the CCCMBA, Rudometkin was nicknamed "the Reckless Russian" by Chick Hearn, then USC broadcaster who went on to a storied career calling games for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Legendary UCLA coach John Wooden said, "the only way to defend Rudometkin is to keep him from getting the ball."

After his college career, Rudometkin played three seasons in the NBA, spending two years with the New York Knicks and one with the San Francisco Warriors. In 1965, he was forced to retire from the NBA after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a blood cancer.