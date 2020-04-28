Joe Bailey: Lakers caught with hand in the cookie jar

My reaction when reading that the Lakers applied for and received a $4.6-million loan intended for small businesses?
Disappointment, but not surprise.
It's the American way, after all.
As us ordinary folks worry about paying the rent or the mortgage while seeing friends, family members or co-workers laid off or furloughed, of course one of the most valuable franchises in the land was actively acquiring millions of dollars in taxpayer money that it would never repay.
It's not surprising. And maybe I wasn't disappointed. Perhaps the most accurate word to describe my feelings would be apathy.
What the Lakers (and Shake Shack, Potbelly, AutoNation, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse and others) did are what corporations are designed to do: Profit no matter the cost.
The federal government allocated half a trillion dollars in forgivable loans to small businesses with minimal oversight. The money became available overnight. Of course a billion or two would go to large, publicly-traded companies with thousands of employees. AutoNation, the country's largest auto dealership chain with 7,000 employees, received upwards of $80 million through the Payroll Protection Program.
The program is designed to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees who have had their businesses disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. Congress approved $349 billion to the program as part of the CARES act. Any of the SBA loans through its PPP will be forgiven as long as 75 percent of the amount borrowed goes to payroll or similar costs. There are certain exemptions for restaurants and hotel chains.
That $349 billion didn't last two weeks.
The Lakers returned their nearly $5 million loan after the program had run out of money.
“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” a statement from the team read. “However, once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”
Of course the money from the loan would've gone to the employees of these companies (I hope), but why don't these highly profitable organizations use some of those profits to pay their employees instead of shareholders? I'm sure the Lakers don't need that $5 million to pay the rent. They also have favorable rates with private lenders.
At the very least these companies have options, something most small businesses don't.
My dentist could use 10 percent of that $5 million to keep his practice up and running for a year. He could pay his employees. And the PPP is his only option. That goes for almost all other small businesses.
The Lakers reportedly qualified for the program as they have about 300 full- and part-time employees.
Most of these companies returned their funds after receiving significant public backlash. A large portion of the outcry came after intense media coverage brought the deals to light. (If the media is the enemy of the people, why does it always seem like the media is one of the few institutions that puts the public's interests above all else?)
Thankfully, the Lakers, a franchise valued at nearly $4 billion, was the only NBA organization to apply for the federal aid.
Steve Mnuchin, President Trump's Treasury Secretary said the Laker loan fiasco was "outrageous" during a TV interview. He announced that all PPP loans over $2 million will now be audited after the program was hit with a $310 billion infusion of new money this week.
"The SBA will be doing a full review of that loan before there is forgiveness," he said. "So, we will make sure that what was the intent for taxpayers is fulfilled here."
