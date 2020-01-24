Harlem Globetrotters coming to Hancock College in February

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their Pushing the Limits World Tour to Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium next month.
The renowned exhibition basketball team is scheduled to hold its event on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome the Harlem Globetrotters to Allan Hancock College,” Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing said in a press release from the school. “We want to invite everyone in the community to join us for this one-of-a-kind, family-friendly event.”
According to the press release, the Pushing the Limits Tour "ups the ante and creates even bigger moments and memories for Globetrotter fans."
The Globetrotters hold 21 current world records and they will attempt a new world record during the game, hoping to add to their list of accolades and innovations, according to the release.
"The Globetrotters will also celebrate their fans by introducing 'The Fifth Quarter,' a free interactive post-game autograph session where fans will have the opportunity to meet the Globetrotters stars up close and personal," the press release stated.
As part of the tour, the Globetrotters are celebrating the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30 feet from the basket, which they introduced to the sport in 2010. The team also brought back its popular “Magic Pass” pre-game event, which enables fans to come onto the court, meet Globetrotter players for pictures and autographs and learn how to spin a ball on their finger.
“The Globetrotters have always been entertainers and innovators, and this season is no exception,” said Globetrotter coach Lou Dunbar, a former Globetrotter player himself, according to the press release. “Our fans have come to expect more than just a great show, and this season delivers more entertainment and excitement than ever before.”
The Globetrotters' roster includes players Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Hammer Harrison, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister and Torch George.
Tickets for the game are on sale now at www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
