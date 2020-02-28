Hancock women's basketball: Bulldogs hit road, face Ventura in the second round of regional

On Feb. 1, the Hancock women’s basketball team defeated Ventura 74-64, the first win for a Hancock women’s basketball squad over a Ventura team in 20-plus seasons.
When the Western State Conference rivals played at Ventura on Feb. 19, the Pirates won 72-57.
Saturday night, in a sort of rubber game between the teams, they will face off in the second round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Hancock is 14-15. Ventura is 19-7.
The Bulldogs have had quite a saga already. Carrying six players, as they have done most of the season, the No. 19 Bulldogs won 70-66 at No. 14 Long Beach City College Wednesday night.
“I’ve had small squads before,” veteran Hancock coach Cary Nerelli, who was Morro Bay’s long-time girls coach before he came to Hancock, said. “But nothing like this.”
Jayci Bayne, Milan McGary, Alijah Paquet and point guard Aryanna Gonzales all average well into double figures scoring for the Bulldogs.
Bayne averages a hefty 17.9 points a game. Paquet is at 16.1, Gonzales averages 13.2 and McGary is at 11.8.
Sarah Gudeman is a strong rebounder. Kelsie Prado has been a steady sixth player for the Bulldogs.
Bayne boosted the Bulldogs Wednesday night by making 10 of her 11 free throws.
As a team, Hancock made 15 of 19 free throws to Long Beach’s four-for-eight.
Bayne and the rest of the Bulldogs will have to get the best of a tough Pirates defense if the Bulldogs are to pull off the upset Saturday night.
Ventura’s opponents shoot under 40 percent from the floor. The Pirates give up a paltry 54 points a game.
The Bulldogs won Wednesday night despite being badly out-rebounded by the much taller Vikings. Hancock will run up against another good rebounding team Saturday night.
Ventura averages 44 rebounds a game to its opponents’ 33. LaDaisha Merriweather leads the team in rebounds, averaging eight a game.
Taisha Taufausau is the top Ventura scorer, at 13.8 points a game. Madison Kast averages 12.3.
The Bulldogs out-scored the Pirates 23-10 from the foul line on Feb. 1. Hancock made 18 free throws to Ventura’s six when the teams played at Ventura.
That was not enough because Ventura went 30-for-66 from the field to Hancock’s 17-for-48.