Hancock women's basketball: Bulldogs hit road, face Ventura in the second round of regional

On Feb. 1, the Hancock women’s basketball team defeated Ventura 74-64, the first win for a Hancock women’s basketball squad over a Ventura team in 20-plus seasons.

When the Western State Conference rivals played at Ventura on Feb. 19, the Pirates won 72-57.

Saturday night, in a sort of rubber game between the teams, they will face off in the second round of the Southern California Regional Playoffs. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Hancock is 14-15. Ventura is 19-7.

The Bulldogs have had quite a saga already. Carrying six players, as they have done most of the season, the No. 19 Bulldogs won 70-66 at No. 14 Long Beach City College Wednesday night.

“I’ve had small squads before,” veteran Hancock coach Cary Nerelli, who was Morro Bay’s long-time girls coach before he came to Hancock, said. “But nothing like this.”

Jayci Bayne, Milan McGary, Alijah Paquet and point guard Aryanna Gonzales all average well into double figures scoring for the Bulldogs.

Bayne averages a hefty 17.9 points a game. Paquet is at 16.1, Gonzales averages 13.2 and McGary is at 11.8.