Host Hancock College out-scored Yuba College 16-4 in overtime Saturday night, winning for the second time in as many games at the Home Motors Tournament at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gym, this time 91-79.
The game was tied 75-75 at the end of regulation. Hancock led 44-41 at halftime.
The Bulldogs moved to 5-1. The Marysville-based Forty-niners are 5-2.
Mike Mensah, on 7-for-13 shooting from the field, scored a game-high 26 points for the Bulldogs. Hancock point guard Kyle Harding had 23 and Bryce Craver scored 13. Mayowa Akinsanya was a point away from a double-double. He pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
You have free articles remaining.
Cornell Greenwood led four Yuba players in double figures with 15 points. Jacob Henry put in 14 points, Jacob Matta had 11 and Kam Warrens scored 10.
Greenwood pulled down a team high nine rebounds for the Forty-niners, who out-rebounded the Bulldogs 48-41. Warrens pulled down eight rebounds for Yuba.
Hancock will play Cypress at 3 p.m. Sunday, the last day of the tournament.