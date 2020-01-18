You are the owner of this article.
Hancock tops Cuesta, knocks Cougars out of first place.

The Hancock College Bulldogs (15-5, 2-2) picked up their second consecutive Western State Conference North Division victory, winning handily at traditional rival Cuesta, 69-50, on Saturday, handing Cuesta (8-11, 2-1) its first loss in conference play.

Mayowa Akinsanya scored 14 points and led four Bulldogs in double figures. Will Silmon put in 11 points, and Bryce Craver and Xavier Cooper notched 10 apiece.

Stef Korfas scored a game high 17 points for the Cougars. Jacques Safra put in 13 points and Ali Pacaci scored 11.

Cooper, with six rebounds, was the top rebounder.

Korfas and Lojong Andarea were Cuesta’s top rebounders with five apiece.

Hancock was consistent, outscoring Cuesta 35-25 in the first hah=lf and 34-25 in the second.

Over the first ten minutes of the game, Cuesta held the lead, 14-11, but the Bulldogs began to pound the ball into the paint to close the half strong and riding a 10-point lead into the intermission.

Cuesta, the defending WSC Champion, was unable to close the gap in the second half.

With the loss, Hancock knocked Cuesta out of first place in the conference.

Hancock is in fourth place.

 is now 2-1 against the Western State Conference and dropped to 2nd place in the loop- a half-game ahead of 4th place Allan Hancock (2-2). 

Boys wrestling

CIT Tournament

Nipomo’s Justin Burdick won at 182 pounds and Righetti’s Dominic Mendez won at 106 in this two-day tournament at Morro Bay High School.

Burdick went 5-0 with three falls. Teammate Jesse Garza went 5-1 and finished third at 195 pounds. Garza racked up two pins.

At press time, Righetti was in first place at the 90-team tournament and Righetti’s Matt Rodriguez was in the final at 145 pounds.

Girls basketball (Friday night)

Mission Prep 50, Pioneer Valley 44 (overtime)

Mercedes Arredondo scored 17 points and pulled down five rebounds for the Panthers (10-10, 1-5) who lost a Mountain League game to the Royals at Mission Prep.

Ravynn Anielski scored 10 points for Pioneer Valley.  

