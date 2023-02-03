011223 Alex Paquet 01

Alexandria Paquet scored 12 points in a conference win over Oxnard on Wednesday. The Bulldogs host Cuesta on Saturday.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

The Hancock men's basketball team rebounded, so to speak, after taking its first conference loss of the year, at Ventura Jan. 25, by winning 84-78 at Oxnard Wednesday night to start the second half of the Bulldogs' Western State Conference North Division campaign.

Hancock beat Oxnard 77-58 at Hancock in the Bulldogs' WSC North opener. The Condors made things a lot tougher for the Bulldogs Wednesday night, but Hancock kept enough of the 80-67 margin it had with just under five minutes left to win and move to 16-7, 6-1. Oxnard is 6-15, 2-6.

The Hancock women rolled to a 76-37 win at Oxnard in the first half of the basketball doubleheader Wednesday night to win their second straight and go to 16-7, 5-2. The Bulldogs beat the Condors (3-14, 0-8) 77-44 at Hancock in the Bulldogs' conference opener, and Hancock won handily again when the teams played Wednesday night.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you