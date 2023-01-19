After winning rather handily against the Los Angeles Pierce basketball teams Wednesday night, the Hancock College men and women are looking toward their respective games against their Santa Barbara City College counterparts in key Saturday Western State Conference North Division match-ups.
The women's game will tip off at 3 p.m. at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in the first half of the doubleheader. The men's game is set for a 5 p.m. start.
The L.A. Pierce women are 1-19, 0-4, the Pierce men are 0-20, 0-4 and both teams had a rough time against the Hancock squads Wednesday night. The Hancock men won 86-59 to stay in first place in the WSC North, and the Hancock women won 73-50 to stay in the thick of the conference race.
The Hancock men moved to 14-6, 4-0 and the Hancock women were 14-6, 3-1. The Santa Barbara men are 7-12, 2-1. The Santa Barbara women are 8-9, 1-2.
In the men's game at Hancock Wednesday night, the Bulldogs rather quickly overcame a fast start by the Brahmas that had the visitors ahead 21-9. Gabe Abbott scored the first 14 Pierce points en route to a game high 27.
When the Pierce lead reached 21-9 at the 12:31 mark, the Bulldogs came at the Brahmas with ferocious defensive pressure that kept the visitors scoreless for nearly six minutes.
Caleb Whalen made a contested 12-footer that put Hancock ahead for good at 27-25 at the 5:38 mark of the first half, and Hancock was up 45-30 at halftime.
Hancock freshman Taevon Pierre-Louis has registered a double-double in all four Hancock conference games, and he notched 22 points and 12 rebounds Wednesday night, leading the team in both categories. Besides, he and Vondre Chase each racked up nine assists, and Pierre-Louis led the charge on defense. He made six steals.
Quincy Bentley scored 20 points, Chase had 17 and reserve Cleevas Craig notched 10 on a night in which the Bulldogs shot 60 percent from the floor (39-for-65). Craig made all of his five shots.
The Bulldogs have had pretty good luck this season as far as having all their guys available, but Onias Outlaw was on crutches with an ice pack on his left ankle after being injured in the first half. Daryl Brooks II didn't play.
Both have been solid contributors for the Bulldogs this year. Their status for the game Saturday was unknown at press time.
Hancock beat Santa Barbara 83-67 at Hancock's Home Motors Tournament in November. At press time, Aidan Mandel led the Vaqueros in scoring at 18.1 points a game and Wilfred Nado was at 13.1.
The Vaqueros' defense has been leaky, allowing opponents to shoot 48.7 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from 3-point range.
That's a problem, especially since the Bulldogs have averaged just over 77 points a game in conference play and have plenty of guys who can score. Besides Pierre-Louis, Bentley averages 10.6 points a game, Chase averages 10.4 and Outlaw averages 10.2. All four have been trending upward lately as far as their shooting.
Brooks averages 8.8 points a game.
The Pierce women had just six players at the start Wednesday night and two, Mary Htet Lu and Nahyah Noor, played all 40 minutes. Katherine Sanchez logged 39 minutes for the Brahmas.
The Brahmas out-scored the Bulldogs 22-19 in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs had the game well in hand far before then.
Forward India Dowling-Green has been particularly solid for the Bulldogs lately, and she scored 15 points on five-for-eight shooting from the floor and pulled down 14 rebounds to secure a double-double with points and rebounds to spare Wednesday night.
Despite going six-for-21 from the floor, Alexandria Paquet scored a game-high 19 points for Hancock.
Four Hancock players scored in double figures. Chloe Blankenship put in 13 points and Kayla Taylor scored 10. Mya Mendoza had another strong game in the rebounds department. She pulled down 10. Heather Knutson had six.
Half of the six Oxnard players scored in double figures. Tijera Henry put in 18 points, Sanchez scored 14 and Htet Lu had 10.
The Hancock women will go up against a SBCC squad that averages just 59.2 points a game but allows just 58.6.
Isabella Jensen Williams averages 13.4 points a game, Brianna Jacobs averages 10 and Righetti High grad Paityn Perrson is at 9.6 for the Vaqueros.
Paquet has averaged just over 20 points a game in conference play, and Blankenship and Taylor are both averaging in double figures scoring for the conference campaign. Hancock's rebounding in conference play has been strong. Three Bulldogs average at least six rebounds a game for the conference campaign, and Dowling-Green, the team leader, is at 8.3.
