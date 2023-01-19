011923 AHC Hoops 01

Hancock beat L.A. Pierce 86-59 to stay in first place in the WSC North on Wednesday. The Bulldogs and Collin Oestereich will host Santa Barbara on Saturday.

 Contributed, Hancock College athletics

After winning rather handily against the Los Angeles Pierce basketball teams Wednesday night, the Hancock College men and women are looking toward their respective games against their Santa Barbara City College counterparts in key Saturday Western State Conference North Division match-ups.

The women's game will tip off at 3 p.m. at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in the first half of the doubleheader. The men's game is set for a 5 p.m. start.

The L.A. Pierce women are 1-19, 0-4, the Pierce men are 0-20, 0-4 and both teams had a rough time against the Hancock squads Wednesday night. The Hancock men won 86-59 to stay in first place in the WSC North, and the Hancock women won 73-50 to stay in the thick of the conference race.

