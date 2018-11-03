For the first time in 15 years, the Hancock College Bulldogs opened their men’s basketball season at home in the friendly confines of the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
And the Bulldogs celebrated in style, rolling to a 100-40 victory Saturday afternoon over the West Hills College Golden Eagles.
“It was great to open at home,” said Hancock’s sixth year head coach Tyson Aye. “Good crowd, good community support for a Saturday afternoon home-opener and we were able to bring home the win. We appreciate the community support.”
It was the first game in the inaugural season for the Lemoore-based Golden Eagles.
“This is the first team ever at West Hills,” said Golden Eagles coach Donnye Ross. “Being a first year program, we didn’t have a lot of recruiting time and most of these young men are freshmen. But it’s a 28-game season and I am sure we’ll be able to build the ability to compete.”
The Bulldogs had a significant edge in experience and height and it showed right from the opening tipoff.
“We have a very deep, experienced and unselfish team,” said Aye. “And that’s a dangerous combination — dangerous in a good way.”
Hancock’s Spirit Ricks controlled the opening tip and the Bulldogs were off and running, scoring the game’s first eight points.
The Golden Eagles clawed their way back into the game, and when Hunter Mosher hit a driving layup with 10:45 left in the first half, the bucket cut Hancock’s lead to five — 18 to 13.
“We were only five down midway through the first half but then we started running and shooting,” said Ross. “Against a team that has this kind of height and with all their experience, we needed to make it a possession game.”
But the relentless Bulldogs pressure destroyed any chance of the Golden Eagles finding any kind of rhythm and that was a close as the Golden Eagles would get.
The Bulldogs were relentless on both sides of the ball.
Their full court press and in-your-face man-to-man defense kept the Golden Eagles off balance.
On offense, Hancock took advantage of its height advantage, working the ball down low to its big men.
And when the Bulldogs missed, they controlled the boards, getting off second, third and fourth shots until the ball went in the hoop.
Hancock increased its lead to 27-14 at the 6:51 mark of the half and then outscored West Hills 21-4 the rest of the way for a 46-18 halftime lead.
The onslaught continued in the second half with Hancock adding another 54 points while holding West Hills to 22.
The Golden Eagles lost another numbers game.
They have just 11 men on their squad — 10 of them are freshmen.
Hancock dressed 15 with seven sophomores back from their 23-win playoff team from last year to go with eight talented freshmen.
6-foot-9 sophomore forward JT Riddick came off the bench to score 21 points to lead the Bulldogs.
6-7 sophomore Spirit Ricks added 15 points and 6-4 guard Mike Mensah had 11 as 14 of the 15 Bulldogs scored.
West Hills’ 6-0 guard Tresean Jordan had 12 points, the only Golden Eagle in double figures.
The Hancock dominance showed up on the boards where they out-rebounded West Hills 73 to 21.
“They missed a lot of shots but they were able to get their own rebounds,” said Ross.
The Bulldogs shot 49 percent, making 41 of 84 shots but, with their control of the boards, picked up a ton of second-chance buckets.
Ricks had 13 rebounds and St. Joseph graduate Gabrys Sadaunykas 10.
Aye was able to get everyone player into the game.
Grant Johnson was the only starter to go 16 minutes and eight subs were on the floor for more than 11 minutes each.
We’re a deep team,” said Aye. “We asked the men to go hard for three, four minutes and then we’d bring the next man in. We just wore them down.”
For West Hills, Jordan, Tyler Fields and Darius Zeno were the top rebounders with three apiece.
“I told the boys that this was going to be a learning experience,” said Ross. “They learned quickly that this is a whole different ball game than what they played in high school. It was fun coming here. This is a beautiful gym and they had a nice turnout.”
“West Hills played hard but we had the experience. We had the attitude, great team energy especially from the bench. This was a collective team win,” said Aye. “People need to come out and watch this group. If they don’t, they’re going to miss something special.”
It was a welcome chance for Hancock to kick off its season at home.
But true to form, they’re hitting the road for their next games.
Hancock faces West Valley Friday at Cuesta College on the opening day of a two-day tournament.