Hancock men's basketball falls short in WSC North battle against Ventura

Timothy Turner made a long three for the Pirates on the next possession to make it 69-63.

The Bulldogs made one last run. Harding made a layup to pull Hancock within 73-71 with 50.4 seconds left, but the rally stalled there.

With a good-sized partisan crowd roaring, Tone Patton and then Tobin made a second foul shot after missing the first. That was enough to salt away the win for Ventura.

A Hancock shot underneath the Ventura basket after the made Patton free throw missed badly, Thomas Dangerfield grabbed the rebound for Ventura and Tobin made one of two free throws after he was fouled. That was pretty much it.

“You’ve got to make free throws,” Aye said afterward, and the Bulldogs didn’t make enough.

The Pirates were a not very good 15-for 23 on their foul shots, but the Bulldogs were a dismal 15-for-26 on theirs.

Tobin missed both of his two-point tries and missed three of his seven free throws. However, he made six of his seven 3-point shots and finished with a game high 22 points.

In fact, Ventura was 8-for-19 on 3’s to Hancock’s 2-for-15.

Hancock’s best 3-point shooter, Mike Mensah, missed the game with a sprained right ankle.