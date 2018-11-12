The 2017-18 saga involving the Hancock College men's basketball team was a charming one, as a team no one likely expected to come anywhere near making the state tournament did indeed make the state tournament.
With four returning regulars, the Bulldogs won't be sneaking up on anyone this season.
"We've gone from being the hunters to being the hunted," said Hancock sophomore Glenn Jordan.
Jordan is one of those four returning regulars. Veteran Hancock coach Tyson Aye has moved Jordan from shooting guard to the point after all-everything point guard Shane Carney graduated.
The Bulldogs finished second in the Western State Conference to Ventura last year. They beat two higher seeds in the Southern California Regional to get to the Final Four, that is the state tournament, before falling to top seed and eventual champion City College of San Francisco at Ventura College in the first round.
Though the Bulldogs will no doubt feel the loss of Carney, they didn't lose much else. Jordan, Trenton Mitchell, Spirit Ricks and Diego Lucas were all productive on both sides of the ball last year, and they're all back.
Jordan can get to the basket in a hurry. He can also shoot the '3'. Ricks can play inside or farther out, Mitchell is a force inside and Lucas gives the Bulldogs another shooting spark from the outside.
All four are good defenders.
Besides, "We have a lot of depth in addition to having four starters back," said Aye. "This team has a high basketball IQ."
It has also already proven it can score. The Bulldogs routed West Hills of Lemoore 100-40 in their Nov. 3 opener. JT Riddick, another returner, scored 21 points on nine-for-nine shooting from the floor. Ricks put in 15 points and newcomer Mike Mensah scored 11.
Even though Carney and a few other prominent players from last year are gone, "With all the starters we have coming back, I think we're at the same point developmentally that we were at this time last year," said Jordan.
"In fact, we might be a little ahead. With all the experience we have coming back, there wasn't much that had to be taught," before the Bulldogs started playing people other than themselves.
"It's like we have a lot of coaches on the floor," said Ricks
The Bulldogs have two particularly prominent newcomers who starred for high schools on the Central Coast, Luke Nichols (Valley Christian Academy) and Gabrys Sadaunykas (St. Joseph).
Actually, Nichols isn't exactly new to the Hancock program. "I gray-shirted last year because of an injury," the 6-foot-5 guard said.
"I was a little slow (to get in basketball shape) at first when we started workouts, but I'm 100 percent now," he said.
Nichols was an outstanding pure shooter for VCA during his high school days.
The Bulldogs will play up-tempo on both sides of the ball and, "We'll always take the layup when we can get it," said Aye. However, the Bulldogs have several players who can score regularly from 3-point range.
"Mike Mensah was three-for-three from there," against West Hills, Aye said.
Sadaunykas (Saw-dunYAKAS) spent two years at NCAA Division 2 Minnesota-Crookston before he returned to the Central Coast. He red-shirted his freshman year there and played at Minnesota-Crookston last year.
"It wasn't a good fit for me," said Sadaunykas.
"I'm very happy to be playing on the Central Coast and representing Hancock. All of my teammates here have been very accepting of me."
Anthony Cooper came on earlier in the year as Hancock's Sports Information Director. He is also one of Aye's assistants this year. Cooper is a basketball veteran who has involved with multiple basketball organizations.
Carney took a medical redshirt year for the 2016-17 campaign after an automobile accident curtailed what would have been his sophomore season. With Nichols and Sadaunykas, Aye will have two more players who could technically be playing for him in their third year of college.
However, "Nichols will probably play only one year. He'll have his (Associate's) degree by then," the Hancock coach said.
"We have a very smart team academically."
Hancock is 3-0 on the season. After the win over West Hills, the Bulldogs beat Saratoga West Valley 84-61 on Friday on the opening day of the Cuesta Rabobank Tournament. They then topped Chabot 92-66. Hancock is slated to play at Gilroy's Gavilan College Tuesday at 5 p.m.