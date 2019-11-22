The Hancock College men’s basketball team has scored points at a spectacular clip this young season.
It did not take the Bulldogs long Friday night to show why.
Nailing shots from all over Victor Valley back court, the Bulldogs had 15 points in the first five minutes. The Bulldogs eventually beat the over-matched Rams 100-70 in the 5th annual Home Motors Tournament that the Bulldogs are hosting this weekend at Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
Hancock is 4-1. Victor Valley is 0-3.
The Bulldogs, Hancock sophomore center Mayowa Akinsanya said, work fast but they are also willing to make the extra pass.
“That’s what makes our offense so special,” he said.
“When you make the extra pass, good shots can turn into great shots. We have guards who can make the outside shot, and we have consistent bigs.”
All 12 Bulldogs who played Friday night scored, and four were in double figures.
Freshman Pioneer Valley graduate Nick Chapman, a reserve guard, scored a game high 17 points for Hancock. Chapman was 6-for-11 from the field and he made half of his 10 3-point tries.
Mike Mensah, another Hancock reserve, finished with 15 points. Starters Grant Johnson and Xavier Cooper had 13 and 11 points respectively.
Jacob Hatch had 16 points for the Rams, who actually scored at a decent rate after not getting a basket until the 12:36 mark of the first half.
Tryvon Rome had 12 points for the Rams. Eric Figueroa and Keionte Reese finished with 11 and 10 points respectively.
The Hancock margin reached 40 points, 90-50, at one point in the second half.
Kyle Harding, a 6 foot 2 freshman who graduated from Our Savior Lutheran in Long Island, New York, is Hancock’s starting point guard. He said directing Hancock’s swift offense doesn’t faze him.
“I’m used to playing for teams that play fast,” said Harding. “All the teams I played for growing up in New York played fast.
“We have a lot of versatility on offense. All our guards can dunk.”
Tyson Aye is in his sixth year as Hancock’s coach. His teams typically play fast. But not THIS fast.
“We have a very talented group of players who can score from a lot of places on the floor,” he said.
“It’s fun to coach. It’s exciting to watch.”
Hancock will play Yuba at 5 p.m. Saturday in another tournament game. In early games Friday, Yuba beat Las Positas 94-86 and Cypress edged Santa Barbara 59-57.
Girls Basketball
Nipomo 50, Santa Maria 33
Makennah Simonson led three Nipomo players in double figures, and the Titans ran their record to 4-0 with a 60-33 win over former Ocean League rival Santa Maria at Nipomo Friday night.
Simonson scored 14 points for the Titans. Kat Anderson had 13 and Leah Miller added 11.
Nipomo shared the Ocean League girls basketball title with Pioneer Valley last year. Both have since been moved up to the Mountain League.
Grace Gutierrez scored nine points for Nipomo Friday night. Honnalee Kennedy put in eight. Alyson Cramer had three points, and Shantille Simonson scored two.