After having good luck in the injury department most of the season, the Hancock College men's basketball team has been short-handed lately.
The Bulldogs, with starter Onias Outlaw and back-ups Darryl Brooks II and Kevin Kogbara out with injuries, were down to eight players in their Western State Conference North Division game against Santa Barbara City at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last Saturday night.
Hancock kept enough of its 44-30 halftime lead to beat the Vaqueros 81-77 and stay atop the WSC North Division at 15-6, 5-0. The Vaqueros dropped to 7-13, 2-2.
The Santa Barbara City College women flummoxed Hancock with a tough zone defense until the Vaqueros went man-to-man in the last minute, and SBCC came away with a 66-57 WSC North Division win in the first half of the Saturday doubleheader at Hancock. The Vaqueros moved to 9-9, 2-2. The Bulldogs are 14-7, 3-2.
The Hancock teams will finish the first half of their respective conference schedules at Ventura Wednesday night. The women's game will tip off at 5 p.m. The men's game is slated for a 7 p.m. start.
The Ventura men will head into the game 16-5, 4-1. The Pirates average 82.1 points a game and will challenge the top defense in the WSC North with four players who average in double figures, Aidan McIntyre (18.7 points a game), Marcus Watson (15.6), Anthony Garza (11.5) and Kai Johnson (11.0).
"I know they're good," Hancock coach Tyson Aye replied in a post-game interview Saturday night when asked if he knew much about Ventura. "I've been focusing on us playing Santa Barbara. I'll focus on Ventura this week."
Outlaw, Brooks and Kogbara average 26 points and 13.3 rebounds a game between them. Aye said afterward Saturday night that he did not know when any of the three would be available again.
"We're not going to put them at risk," he said. "We're not going to play them until they're ready to go."
The Vaqueros kept coming after the Bulldogs stretched their lead to 74-59 with 3:07 left, but Hancock held on to stay unbeaten in the WSC North.
Taevon Pierre-Louis scored 24 points for the Bulldogs, and Vondre Chase had 20. Pierre-Louis kept his streak of a double-double every WSC North game going by grabbing 18 rebounds. Chase pulled down seven rebounds himself.
Caleb Whalen, who has produced since stepping into a starting role, scored 10 points for Hancock. Quincy Bentley also put in 10.
"They played hard, give them credit, but at the end of the day we got the job done," said Chase after the Bulldogs withstood 21 points for Aidan Mandel and 17 more for Wilfrid Nado for the Vaqueros.
"We're playing at a high level, we've got a target on our backs and we know teams will be coming at us with their best every night," said Chase.
Pierre-Louis said, "We've got the chemistry now, and the best chemistry happened to come (during the conference campaign)."
The Hancock women will face another tough defense at Ventura (15-5, 4-1) after shooting 17-for-66 from the floor against a Santa Barbara defense that came in yielding just 58.6 points a game. The Ventura defense has been even better. The Pirates give up 55.5 points a game.
"Santa Barbara was very solid today, but we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds," Hancock coach Andre Scott said afterward Saturday. "A lot of selfish mistakes."
The Bulldogs often went one-on-two or one-on-three in the lane with disastrous results. Meanwhile, their defense kept leaving Vaqueros guard Leila Chisholm alone, and Chisholm kept making the Bulldogs pay. Chisholm nailed six of her eight shots from the floor and made four of her five 3-point shots en route to finishing with 23 points.
Alexandria Paquet finished with 23 for the Bulldogs, and Chloe Blankenship scored 12. Those two shot a combined 12 of 29 from the floor. The rest of the team went 5-for-37.
Brianna Jacobs bolstered Santa Barbara with 14 points. Righetti High School graduate Paityn Persson went 2-for-10 from the floor en route to scoring seven points for the Vaqueros, but she blocked nine shots before fouling out.
Kayla Taylor pulled down 18 rebounds, India Dowling-Green had eight and Mya Mendoza had seven for a Hancock team that out-rebounded Santa Barbara 55-35 yet came up short.
"We out-rebounded them by 20 and still lost," said Scott.
Ventura has three players who average in double figures, Kylie Gallick at 17.3 points a game, Kenya Edelhart at 13.4 and Sofia Torres-Reyes at 13.1. Paquet has consistently been Hancock's leading scorer. She averages 13.7 points a game. Blankenship is at 10.3, and Taylor is at 10.1.
