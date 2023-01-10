The Western State Conference North Division basketball season, men's and women's, is in full swing and, judging by early results, the Hancock College squads figure to be in the mix in the race for the top.
Ventura and Moorpark are traditionally the top two WSC North women's squads, and those two have broken on top early. Both are 2-0. Hancock (12-5, 1-0) won its conference opener handily, beating Oxnard 77-44 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Saturday.
The Hancock men won handily as well Saturday, beating Oxnard 77-58 in the second half of the women's-men's Oxnard-Hancock doubleheader.
Ventura has made a habit of finishing at or near the top of the WSC North, and the Pirates are off to a 2-0 conference start this year. Hancock (11-6, 1-0) and Cuesta (9-8, 0-1) are the only other conference teams with winning overall records, and the Cougars dropped their conference opener.
The Hancock men beat Santa Barbara 83-67 at Hancock's Home Motors Tournament on Nov. 19. Hancock's women and men will resume their respective WSC campaigns with a doubleheader at Cuesta Wednesday night. The women's game is set to tip off at 5 p.m. The men's game is slated to start at 7 p.m.
All Hancock WSC North games this season are women's-men's doubleheaders, with the women's game starting first.
The Hancock men's squad has usually been able to play with its full complement of players this season. In fact, six Bulldogs regulars have played in all 17 games.
The Hancock women haven't been as fortunate, often being short-handed because of injuries or other matters. The Bulldogs won with six players at Hartnell in their last non-conference game and prevailed with seven against Oxnard.
"Chloe Blankenship missed one game (the Oxnard game) because of a violation of team rules," said first-year Hancock coach Andre Scott.
"Giselle Calderon will become academically eligible (again) perhaps Wednesday and for sure Saturday," for the team's conference game at Moorpark, the Hancock coach said.
"We're looking forward to having everybody together again and, now that we're playing Wednesdays and Saturdays every week (during the WSC North season), we should be able to get into more of a routine."
Good defense has usually been a constant for the Hancock women, and they turned Oxnard over 34 times Saturday. The Bulldogs lost the ball just 14 times themselves. Hancock's shooting has been on-and-off this season.
Hancock roared out to a 23-4 lead in the first several minutes then struggled on offense most of the way before their shooters found their collective groove again in a 24-point fourth quarter.
"We know today wasn't indicative of how we can play," said Hancock sophomore guard Alexandria Paquet.
Paquet did score a game-high 26 points Saturday, and she leads the team in scoring at 11.9 points a game. Mallory Branum is at 10.8, center-forward Kayla Taylor averages 10.4 and Blankenship averages 10.0.
Three Bulldogs average six rebounds a game or more. Taylor averages 6.8 a game, Blankenship is at 6.3 and Mya Mendoza averages 6.0. Paquet leads the team in assists at 3.7 a game. Calderon is second at 3.4.
Hancock will play at Moorpark at 1 p.m. Saturday then play at Ventura Jan. 25 in the Bulldogs' last first-round conference game.
"One Moorpark kid went here for one semester," said Scott. "Now she's Moorpark's leading scorer."
Freshman Selina Belquist is Moorpark's top scorer at 13.9 points a game.
Consistent good shooting hasn't been a problem for the Hancock men, at least not during the last several weeks. The Bulldogs have won seven of their last eight games.
They average a healthy 72.2 points a game and are shooting 44.4 percent from the floor as a team.
"We just have a tremendously talented group," Hancock coach Tyson Aye said after his team beat Oxnard. "They're working together, they're trusting each other. We have 11 guys who are capable of scoring in double figures in any game."
Freshman forward Taevon Pierre-Louis racked up consistent double-doubles the first part of the season, and he still leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.5 points a game and in rebounds at 11.4 a game. The Lorain, Ohio native is nearly nine a game ahead of Hancock's second-best rebounder.
He racked up another double-double in the Hancock win against Oxnard Saturday, with 13 points and 12 rebounds. He got some support on the boards Saturday. Darryl Brooks II snared 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
Quincy Bentley and Vondre Chase have given Hancock consistent scoring lately, and those two scored 16 and 13 points respectively Saturday.
Bentley and Onias Outlaw both average 10.4 points a game for the Bulldogs. Chase is at 9.7.
Hancock's overall shooting was solid again, at 27-for-57 from the floor Saturday, though the Bulldogs were a more middling 7-for-23 on 3's.
The Bulldogs out-rebound their opponents at a pace of six per game. Hancock's free throw shooting has been poor (58.3 percent), and "We need to take a little better care of the ball," said Aye.
Hancock's turnovers have been on the high side this season, and the Bulldogs lost the ball 20 times Saturday.
The Bulldogs will face Ventura for the first time Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. at Ventura.
