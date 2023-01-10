The Western State Conference North Division basketball season, men's and women's, is in full swing and, judging by early results, the Hancock College squads figure to be in the mix in the race for the top.

Ventura and Moorpark are traditionally the top two WSC North women's squads, and those two have broken on top early. Both are 2-0. Hancock (12-5, 1-0) won its conference opener handily, beating Oxnard 77-44 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium Saturday.

The Hancock men won handily as well Saturday, beating Oxnard 77-58 in the second half of the women's-men's Oxnard-Hancock doubleheader.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

