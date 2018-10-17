The Hancock College men’s and women’s basketball teams faced some tough competition Wednesday night when they met … the Bulldogs.
It was also time for the public to Meet the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs squared off against the Bulldogs in two Blue/Gray scrimmages — 15-minute intrasquad mini-games that gave the community the opportunity to meet the 2018-19 edition of Hancock’s men’s and women’s teams at Hancock’s annual Meet the Bulldogs night at the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.
The players were easy to meet.
Before the action began, they circulated through the crowd, introducing themselves, shaking hands and saying hello.
“It was fun talking to everybody. Going around and meeting people is just how my parents and coaches taught me,” said Grant Johnson, a combination guard from Bakersfield. “I treat everyone like they’re a VIP.”
“It means a lot to have all these people come out tonight, giving us support,” said Hancock’s men’s head coach Tyson Aye. “And we want the people to get to know our guys.”
“I think it’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun,” said Hancock College Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers. “All our neighbors are showing up and it gives them a chance to meet our great student-athletes.”
“This is always an exciting time of the year. Our football team is doing great, our basketball teams are coming off really good seasons,” said Athletic Director Kim Ensing. “Our coaching staffs are doing a great job.”
Aye is beginning his sixth season running the men’s program.
His Bulldogs are loaded, with 12 returning starters on the 15-man roster from a team that won 23 games last season while making it to the Elite 8 of the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship Tournament.
“We’re balanced and very deep and this year we’re going to try to take the next step,” said Aye. “All 15 of our guys can really play. We have eight men that are 6-6 or taller (and 12 that are 6-4 or better).”
Spirit Ricks, a 6-foot-7 forward, and Glenn Jordan, a 6-1 guard, are back after earning all-conference honors last season.
JT Riddick (6-9), Trenton Mitchell (6-6) and Mayowa Akinsanya (6-7) will provide size around the basket.
The Hancock men open the season at home against West Hills College on Thursday, Nov. 3.
“Nobody around here can tell me the last time we opened the season with a home game,” said Aye.
Cary Nerelli, like Aye, is beginning his sixth season as the women’s head coach.
“We’re excited,” said Nerelli, a 2018 inductee into the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table’s Hall of Fame. “That was such an honor. I was lucky enough to be inducted into the Southern California Hall in 2014 but getting the honor from our local organization is even better. These are the people we know right here on the Central Coast and it was special having them recognize what we’re trying to do out here with these young athletes.”
Nerelli’s women’s team is the exact opposite of Aye’s men’s squad.
“We graduated almost everybody from last year’s team. I’m proud that we had 10 girls graduate and we’re starting from scratch but this is a group of smart, talented young women.”
Last year’s team finished with 15 wins and a 7-3 conference record.
“Our girls are almost all local. Of our 12 girls, 11 went to local high schools and our 12th — (5-7 guard) Brianna Rubalcaba — is from Modesto but lives with her uncle’s family here in Santa Maria.”
New doesn’t mean a lack of experience.
“Tashara Pruett-Gibbons (Lompoc High) played with us two years ago. Now she’s back for her second season,” said Nerelli. “Kylie Mendez (Nipomo High) was going to play college ball at San Diego Christian College but came back home. Danielle Morgan (Lompoc High) was going to attend Gonzaga just as a student but she missed basketball. She’s a nice pickup for us. And Tawny Lino (Pioneer Valley) played a year at Cuesta where she was an All-Conference guard. She had to sit out last year with a torn ACL and decided to transfer home this year.”
“My ACL is all better,” said Lino. “But I was just a little bit nervous out there.”
“It’s still early. We’re feeling things out but we’ll run our matchup defense and ball control offense, working the clock to our advantage,” said Nerelli. “The early part of the season will give us a sense of our identity. We’ll take that time to see how everybody fits in.”
In the intrasquad battles, the women’s Blue team defeated the Gray 12-6 while the men’s Gray topped the Blue 25-13.
Lino defeated Kiesa Romero 5-2 in the women’s 3-point shooting contest. Diego Lucas edged Jordan 6-5 in the men’s with Lucas winning the overall championship 6-3 over Lino.
“I wish it wasn’t just a 30-second competition,” said Nerelli. “Tawny was just warming up. If it was 60 seconds, she would have beaten him.”
The women’s team opens the season on the road at L.A. Harbor on Friday, Nov. 9. Their first home game is against Taft on Tuesday, Nov. 13.
“It’s going to be a fun, exciting year for both teams,” said Aye. “People should be here. This will be a season they don’t want to miss.”