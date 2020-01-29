Hancock College continues the battle to beat cancer

Hancock College came together Wednesday night to honor and support of Larry Carney, one of the school’s most beloved former coaches.
The 9th annual Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer Night was held in conjunction with the men’s Western State Conference basketball game against the LA Pierce Brahmas, a 98-85 victory for Hancock.
“We have a lot of respect for you not only for who you are and what you mean to Hancock College but also what you meant to all the high schools in the area,” Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing said to Carney before the game began.
“Larry is a three-time cancer survivor. He’s a testament to courage.”
Carney is still fighting. He made it to Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium just in time for the game.
“I just got back from seeing my doctor in Los Angeles,” said Carney. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support. I’m proud and humbled by this honor. Lots of people have cancer and I don’t know why they named it after me.
“I’m thankful that everyone is out here rooting for me. I’m here rooting for a Hancock win.”
“We always enjoy this night. We look forward to doing whatever we can to help out with this cause,” said Hancock women's basketball head coach Cary Nerelli. “Our women didn’t have a game tonight. We would have raised more money if we had a doubleheader.”
Nevertheless, the women’s team was out in force.
“The girls got the night off but they’re here tonight working the game,” said Nerelli. “They’re welcoming everyone. Working the crowd, soliciting funds. Even though we don’t have a game. We want to be as involved as we can.”
“We’re all about helping the people in our community,” said medical red-shirt sophomore Danielle Morgan, a graduate of Lompoc High. “Any activity we can get involved in that helps people — I’m all about that. My mother stressed that to my teammates and me in high school and we’re continuing to do it.”
Morgan’s mother, Claudia Terrones, was also her high school basketball coach and has since added the athletic director’s responsibilities to her job.
“This gives everybody the opportunity to recognize all the people affected by cancer and it raises funds for Mission Hope,” said Sarah Gudeman, an Air Force veteran who is now a sophomore from Brown County High School in Nashville, Indiana. “We’re taking donations and helping people make signs honoring the people they’ve lost to this disease.”
Everyone in attendance was given the chance to create their own personal sign.
They said “Today I Honor” and the people filled in the rest with the names of a person or people who were affected by cancer.
Cabrillo High athletic director Gary West, who was an assistant coach at Hancock last year, made his sign out to honor former Cabrillo High coach and athletic director Bob Boyer.
“I wanted to be here to honor Bob and support Larry,” said West. “It gives me the chance to see my old boys, my old friends.”
Carney, 75, and Nerelli, 72, go way back — way, way back.
Not only did they coach against each other with local girls high school teams, but they also coached together for several years at Hancock before Carney’s health problems forced him to the sidelines.
“Larry and I actually met in the military,” said Nerelli. “We were in the service together back in the 70s,” said Nerelli. “Battery B of the National Guard. We were an artillery unit right here in Santa Maria. My ears are still ringing from those canon blasts.”
“Mine, too,” said Carney.
Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer Night raises money that goes to the Mission Hope Cancer Treatment Center.
“In our first eight years, we were able to turn over $20,000 to Mission Hope,” said Ensing. “Admission was free tonight but we’re taking donations and we’ll donate all the proceeds from the snack bar and any T-shirts and merchandise we sell.
“Home Motors also made a donation and the Community Bank of Santa Maria is donating $10 for every basket made during our halftime game.”
That game pitted Hancock faculty against students.
The faculty won 10-4, earning another $140 for Mission Hope.
“This is unbelievable,” said John Malinowski, the Cancer Exercise Trainer at Mission Hope. “This is an unbelievable act of kindness by our community to come out to support Mission Hope in our mission to reach as many people as we can in our community.”
“A lot of schools have Coaches vs. Cancer nights,” said Hancock men’s head coach Tyson Aye. “But this is more personal for us. It gives us a chance to honor and celebrate Larry for all he’s done for our school and our community.”
“We want let people battling cancer know they are not alone,” said Ensing.