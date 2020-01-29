Hancock College continues the battle to beat cancer

Hancock College came together Wednesday night to honor and support of Larry Carney, one of the school’s most beloved former coaches.

The 9th annual Carney’s Coaches vs. Cancer Night was held in conjunction with the men’s Western State Conference basketball game against the LA Pierce Brahmas, a 98-85 victory for Hancock.

“We have a lot of respect for you not only for who you are and what you mean to Hancock College but also what you meant to all the high schools in the area,” Hancock athletic director Kim Ensing said to Carney before the game began.

“Larry is a three-time cancer survivor. He’s a testament to courage.”

Carney is still fighting. He made it to Hancock’s Joe White Memorial Gymnasium just in time for the game.

“I just got back from seeing my doctor in Los Angeles,” said Carney. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support. I’m proud and humbled by this honor. Lots of people have cancer and I don’t know why they named it after me.

“I’m thankful that everyone is out here rooting for me. I’m here rooting for a Hancock win.”