Hancock College basketball players continue to sign with four-year schools

"I'm from Denver, and with the gym usage there ... they've hardly been affected by the virus at all," Cooper said during the signing session.

"I'm looking forward to getting out (to Arizona Christian) early and working out."

Johnson, a Bakersfield native, averaged 8.4 points, two assists and two rebounds a game as the Bulldogs' point guard last season.

Johnson intends to study to become a teacher after his time at Holy Names, which is based in Oakland.

"I come from a family of teachers, so it's kind of been instilled in me. From my grandma being a principal, to my dad working at schools and school districts," Johnson said during his Zoom signing in May. "My mom is a teacher. I've always been around the classroom and love to help for kids. I realize I can't only teach the kids, but I can also learn from them."

Johnson worked at the Hancock College Children's Center during his Bulldog days.

Mensah graduated from Hancock with a liberal arts degree. Maryland Eastern Shore is a Division I program.